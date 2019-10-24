OpTic Gaming Los Angeles reveals 2020 Call of Duty League roster

Another Call of Duty League franchise has introduced its starting lineup for the 2020 season.

Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Kenny Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Jordan “JKap” Kaplan will play for OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, the organization announced today.

OpTic Gaming™ on Twitter Introducing OpTic Gaming 2020 #OGLA @TJHaLy @DashySZN @Kuavo @Slasher_AL @Jkap415 https://t.co/Dn9sfOKcLI

“The roster features a mix of top veteran players paired with some of the game’s best young talent, creating a team that fans around the globe can get excited to cheer for,” OpTic’s CoD League team page reads.

The OpTic Los Angeles franchise is owned by Immortals Gaming Club (IGC). The team originally introduced Eric “Muddawg” Sanders, 100 Thieves’ former head of esports operations, as OpTic’s general manager on Sept. 23.

Most notably for OpTic fans, TJHaLy and Dashy will remain with the organization while longtime players Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, and Damon “Karma” Barlow move on to different teams. Crimsix has signed with the Dallas Empire and Karma will play for the Seattle franchise.

Kenny and SlasheR join OpTic LA from 100 Thieves, while JKap most recently represented Evil Geniuses. JKap and SlasheR previously teamed together on Team Envy and won CoD Champs 2016.

OpTic LA will be one of 12 teams competing in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, which is set to begin in early 2020.