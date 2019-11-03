Saints joins Los Angeles Guerrillas’ Call of Duty League lineup

Another veteran has found their home for the upcoming season of the Call of Duty League.

Renato “Saints” Forza is the fourth player to be signed by the Los Angeles Guerrillas, the organization announced today. He’ll compete alongside team captain Patrick “ACHES” Price, Ulysses “AquA” Silva, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato—the team’s fifth player hasn’t been announced yet.

Los Angeles Guerrillas on Twitter 🚨🚨 WELCOME @SaintsNato 🚨🚨 https://t.co/TQxV9ROjop

Saints is a veteran submachine gun player who’s been competing in Call of Duty since at least 2011. He most recently represented UYU at the end of the Black Ops 4 season. He’s also played for several notable organizations, including Echo Fox, Luminosity, and Team Envy.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have been doing daily player reveals this week after initially introducing the team’s captain, ACHES, on Oct. 25. AquA joined the Guerrillas on Oct. 31, while Decemate was revealed yesterday. The team’s fifth player might be revealed tomorrow.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: Pre-Modern Warfare

All 12 franchises in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League have revealed their branding, but the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers are the only teams that haven’t introduced at least five players yet. The 2020 Call of Duty League season will begin on Jan. 24.