Paris Legion branding revealed for Call of Duty League

All 12 franchises in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League have officially revealed their team names and logos.

The Paris Legion became the final team to introduce its branding earlier today.

Paris Legion on Twitter Presenting your Paris Legion. #EnGarde https://t.co/RsIIglQqcb

“Defenders of liberty and innovation have always found refuge in Paris,” the team’s description reads. “We will be worthy of our city’s traditions: fighting, conquest, and fraternity.”

Paris revealed its seven-man international lineup for 2020 on Oct. 3. The Legion will be represented by Conrad “Shockz” Rymarek, Luke “Louqa” Rigas, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Timothy “Phantomz” Landis, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski. It’s unclear what the team’s starting lineup will be, however.

Following Paris’ brand reveal, we now know the names of each franchise participating in the first season of the Call of Duty League. The 12 teams in the inaugural season are:

The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League will begin on Jan. 24.