Minnesota RØKKR branding revealed for Call of Duty League

Minnesota’s Call of Duty League franchise has introduced its team name and logo.

The team will be called the Minnesota RØKKR, the organization announced today.

Minnesota RØKKR on Twitter Introducing Minnesota’s own Call of Duty League Team: Minnesota RØKKR. #ROKKR #esports https://t.co/ZhBekZEzMJ

“In Old Norse dialects, ‘røkkr’ translates as ‘twilight,’ the moment between day and night when the last light fades beyond the horizon,” the team’s description reads. “Røkkr is commonly associated with Ragnarøkkr (Ragnarok), the end of the world or ‘Twilight of the Gods’ in Norse mythology.”

The RØKKR’s lineup for the 2020 season features Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Adam “Assault” Garcia, Adam “GodRx” Brown, Alex “Alexx” Carpenter, and Obaid Asim. Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale and Devin “TTinyy” Robinson are substitutes for the team, while Brian “Saintt” Baroska will be Minnesota’s coach.

Minnesota’s Call of Duty League franchise is owned by WISE Ventures Esports, the investment organization of the Wilf family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings. Brett Diamond, the COO of WISE Ventures Esports, also previously revealed to Dot Esports that the organization might build an esports arena near the Vikings training facility.

The Minnesota RØKKR will be one of 12 teams competing in the first season of the Call of Duty League, which starts in early 2020.