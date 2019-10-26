ACHES named captain of Call of Duty League’s Los Angeles Guerrillas

The battle for Los Angeles in the Call of Duty League just got a whole lot more interesting.

Two-time world champion Patrick “ACHES” Price has joined the Los Angeles Guerrillas for the 2020 Call of Duty League season. ACHES will serve as the team’s captain, but no other players for the Guerrillas have been revealed yet.

Los Angeles Guerrillas on Twitter The Battle for LA Begins… Today we welcome @ACHES as Team Captain of the Los Angeles Guerrillas! #HoodsUp https://t.co/K1oHCbgXnC

This move instantly creates a rivalry between the two Los Angeles franchises in the Call of Duty League. The second LA team is OpTic Gaming Los Angeles—and most longtime Call of Duty fans know all about the storylines between ACHES and OpTic.

OpTic vs. ACHES is one of the most popular matchups in Call of Duty esports history. And even though former OpTic players like Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, and Damon “Karma” Barlow won’t represent LA in the Call of Duty League, the rivalry between ACHES and OpTic should carry over into next year.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who also own the Overwatch League’s Los Angeles Gladiators. The Guerrillas will be one of 12 franchises competing in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, which begins in early 2020.