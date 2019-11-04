Lacefield rounds out Los Angeles Guerrillas’ Call of Duty League roster

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have finalized their starting lineup for the 2020 season of the Call of Duty League.

Andres Lacefield is the fifth player to join the Los Angeles Guerrillas, the organization announced today. He’ll play with Patrick “ACHES” Price, Ulysses “AquA” Silva, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, and Renato “Saints” Forza.

Lacefield has been competing in Call of Duty since 2015. He’s played for organizations like H2K, Cloud9, and Ghost Gaming. Lacefield most recently represented Elevate at the end of the Black Ops 4 season.

The 22-year-old has previous experience competing with three of his teammates on the Guerrillas. Lacefield played with ACHES on Cloud9 from August 2016 to May 2017. He then briefly competed alongside Decemate on G2 Esports at the 2019 CWL Pro League Qualifier in January. After G2 failed to qualify for the CWL Pro League, Lacefield joined Midnight Esports, where he played with Saints from March to June.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas did individual player reveals over the past few days after announcing ACHES as the team’s captain on Oct. 25. AquA joined the Guerrillas on Oct. 31, followed by Decemate on Nov. 1 and Saints yesterday.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas will make their debut when the 2020 Call of Duty League season kicks off on Jan. 24.