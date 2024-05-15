Melinoe is standing next to some Moss in Hades 2
During your endless runs in Hades 2, you’ll collect resources used to strengthen Melinoë, unlock new abilities, or even grow closer to allies. These items are split up into Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences, and managing how to get them all is no easy task. 

Unlike the Artifacts you collected with Zagreagus in Hades, Melinoë will gather Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in Hades 2—though they serve essentially the same purpose, just with different names. The way you collect these items, however, does not follow the same structure as you’ll be foraging, mining, battling, and bargaining to get all the resources you need to give Melinoë a boost as you challenge Chronos.

For new challengers or those returning to the depths, here’s a list of all Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in Hades 2, along with what they do, how to get them, and links to longer resources for guides on locations and other key details.

Hades 2: All Reagents, Greeneries, Indulgences, and how to get them

In Hades 2, Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences technically replace Artifacts as items you use to help Melinoë grow and progress her journey. Here’s a list of every Reagent you can collect as a resource, with a brief overview of how to obtain them.

All Reagents in Hades 2

The resource Nightmare in the player inventory in Hades 2.
The list is extensive and tied directly to your strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Reagent itemsWhat it doesHow to get
AshesMostly used for incantations.You can get Ashes by clearing encounters during your runs, and a few other methods.
BonesMostly used for incantations or as currency for the Wretched Broker. Bones can be obtained by clearing specific encounters, selling select Greeneries at to the Wretched Broker, and a few other methods. 
BronzeUsed for crafting. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the surface.
CinderUsed for incantations, crafting, and unlocking certain Arcana Cards. Obtained by defeating Hecate
DarknessUsed to upgrade Weapon Aspects and incantations.Obtained by accessing Chaos Gates and speaking with Chaos.
Fate FabricUsed for incantations and crafting. Obtained from the Wretched Broker. 
Glassrock (G.Rock)Used for crafting. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the Mourning Fields.
IronUsed for incantations and crafting.Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the Rift of Thessaly.
LimestoneUsed for incantations.Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically in Oceanus.
MarbleUsed for incantations.Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Tartarus.
Moon DustUsed to upgrade Arcana Cards. Obtained from the Wretched Broker or Charon. Can also be crafted after unlocking Moonlit Essence.
NightmareUsed for upgrading Nocturnal Arm’s Aspects.Obtained by clearing Testaments from the Oath of the Unseen or purchasing it from Charon or the Wretched Broker. 
PearlUsed for incantations.Obtained by defeating the Scylla and the Sirens
PlasmaUsed for incantations.Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Chaos.
PsycheUsed for incantations, Arcana Cards, and to increase GraspYou can get Psyche by clearing encounters during your runs, from the Wretched Broker, and a few other methods.
RubbishUsed for incantations,Obtained from Eris in the Crossroads. 
ShadowUsed for incantations.Crafted through Shadow Extraction in your cauldron.
SilverUsed for crafting and incantations.Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Erebus.
Star DustUsed to upgrade Arcana Cards, in crafting, and bonding with familiars.Obtained by clearing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone.
Tears Used to unlock Arcana CardsObtained by defeating the Cerberus
WoolUsed for incantations and to unlock Shrines of Hermes on the Surface.Obtained by defeating The Cyclops Polyphemus.
Zodiac SandUsed to craft Arcana Cards. Obtained by defeating the Chronos

All Greeneries in Hades 2

digging poppy hades 2
Get ready to dig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Greeneries are almost exclusively used to complete incantations in Hades 2, though you can also sell them to the Wretched Broker to get more Bones. We’ve noted a few of the Greeneries you will be using more heavily in incantations throughout your playthrough—and make sure you craft a Silver Spade ASAP so you can get digging.

GreeneriesWhat it doesHow to get
CattailUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Oceanus.
DeathcapUsed for incantations.Can be gathered in Erebus (only in the rain).
DriftwoodUsed for incantations.Can be gathered in the Rift of Thessaly.
GarlicUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade on the surface.
Golden AppleUsed for incantations.Obrained by defeating Eris.
LotusUsed heavily in incantations.Can be gathered in the Oceanus.
MandrakeUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in the Rift of Thessaly.
MolyUsed heavily in incantations.Can be gathered in Erebus.
MossUsed for incantations.Can be gathered on the surface.
MyrtleUsed for incantations.Can be gathered in the Mourning Fields.
Mystery SeedsUsed to grow seemingly random Greeneries when planted.Obtained by digging with the Silver Spade at random in any area, or via Demeter’s Plentiful Forage Boon.
NightshadeUsed heavily in incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Erebus.
PoppyUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Tartarus.
ShaderotUsed for incantations.Can be gathered in Tartarus.
ThalamusUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Chaos.
WheatUsed for incantations.Grown in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in the Mourning Fields.

All Indulgences in Hades 2

Indulgences are items used to grow closer or get specific bonuses with characters in Hades 2, whether that be through gifting the item or using them at specific times. 

purchasing nectar from charon's store hades 2
Some are easy to grab on your runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games
IndulgencesWhat it doesHow to get
AmbrosiaUsed for specific incantation and as a gift to boost affinity with characters.Obtained via the Wretched Broker.
Bath SaltsA gift you can use to invite characters to the Hot Springs for special cutscenes. Also used to advance time without going on a run.Obtained via the Wretched Broker and occasionally by digging with a Silver Spade during runs. 
NectarA gift you can give to the Gods and other important characters to unlock things like Keepsakes.Obtained via encounters, the Wretched Broker, Charon, and several other methods. 
Obol PointsA special currency used to access Charon’s exclusive stash at the Crossroads. Obtained by spending 1,000 Gold Crowns with Charon.
Witch’s DelightsUsed to unlock animal familiars.Complete the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation and craft in a cauldron. 
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
