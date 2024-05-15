During your endless runs in Hades 2, you’ll collect resources used to strengthen Melinoë, unlock new abilities, or even grow closer to allies. These items are split up into Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences, and managing how to get them all is no easy task.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the Artifacts you collected with Zagreagus in Hades, Melinoë will gather Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in Hades 2—though they serve essentially the same purpose, just with different names. The way you collect these items, however, does not follow the same structure as you’ll be foraging, mining, battling, and bargaining to get all the resources you need to give Melinoë a boost as you challenge Chronos.

For new challengers or those returning to the depths, here’s a list of all Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences in Hades 2, along with what they do, how to get them, and links to longer resources for guides on locations and other key details.

Hades 2: All Reagents, Greeneries, Indulgences, and how to get them

In Hades 2, Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences technically replace Artifacts as items you use to help Melinoë grow and progress her journey. Here’s a list of every Reagent you can collect as a resource, with a brief overview of how to obtain them.

All Reagents in Hades 2

The list is extensive and tied directly to your strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reagent items What it does How to get Ashes Mostly used for incantations. You can get Ashes by clearing encounters during your runs, and a few other methods. Bones Mostly used for incantations or as currency for the Wretched Broker. Bones can be obtained by clearing specific encounters, selling select Greeneries at to the Wretched Broker, and a few other methods. Bronze Used for crafting. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the surface. Cinder Used for incantations, crafting, and unlocking certain Arcana Cards. Obtained by defeating Hecate. Darkness Used to upgrade Weapon Aspects and incantations. Obtained by accessing Chaos Gates and speaking with Chaos. Fate Fabric Used for incantations and crafting. Obtained from the Wretched Broker. Glassrock (G.Rock) Used for crafting. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the Mourning Fields. Iron Used for incantations and crafting. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically the Rift of Thessaly. Limestone Used for incantations. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically in Oceanus. Marble Used for incantations. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Tartarus. Moon Dust Used to upgrade Arcana Cards. Obtained from the Wretched Broker or Charon. Can also be crafted after unlocking Moonlit Essence. Nightmare Used for upgrading Nocturnal Arm’s Aspects. Obtained by clearing Testaments from the Oath of the Unseen or purchasing it from Charon or the Wretched Broker. Pearl Used for incantations. Obtained by defeating the Scylla and the Sirens. Plasma Used for incantations. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Chaos. Psyche Used for incantations, Arcana Cards, and to increase Grasp. You can get Psyche by clearing encounters during your runs, from the Wretched Broker, and a few other methods. Rubbish Used for incantations, Obtained from Eris in the Crossroads. Shadow Used for incantations. Crafted through Shadow Extraction in your cauldron. Silver Used for crafting and incantations. Mined using the Crescent Pick in select areas during your runs, specifically Erebus. Star Dust Used to upgrade Arcana Cards, in crafting, and bonding with familiars. Obtained by clearing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone. Tears Used to unlock Arcana Cards Obtained by defeating the Cerberus. Wool Used for incantations and to unlock Shrines of Hermes on the Surface. Obtained by defeating The Cyclops Polyphemus. Zodiac Sand Used to craft Arcana Cards. Obtained by defeating the Chronos.

All Greeneries in Hades 2

Get ready to dig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Greeneries are almost exclusively used to complete incantations in Hades 2, though you can also sell them to the Wretched Broker to get more Bones. We’ve noted a few of the Greeneries you will be using more heavily in incantations throughout your playthrough—and make sure you craft a Silver Spade ASAP so you can get digging.

Greeneries What it does How to get Cattail Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Oceanus. Deathcap Used for incantations. Can be gathered in Erebus (only in the rain). Driftwood Used for incantations. Can be gathered in the Rift of Thessaly. Garlic Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade on the surface. Golden Apple Used for incantations. Obrained by defeating Eris. Lotus Used heavily in incantations. Can be gathered in the Oceanus. Mandrake Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in the Rift of Thessaly. Moly Used heavily in incantations. Can be gathered in Erebus. Moss Used for incantations. Can be gathered on the surface. Myrtle Used for incantations. Can be gathered in the Mourning Fields. Mystery Seeds Used to grow seemingly random Greeneries when planted. Obtained by digging with the Silver Spade at random in any area, or via Demeter’s Plentiful Forage Boon. Nightshade Used heavily in incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Erebus. Poppy Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Tartarus. Shaderot Used for incantations. Can be gathered in Tartarus. Thalamus Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in Chaos. Wheat Used for incantations. Grown in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds, which are obtained by digging with the Silver Spade in the Mourning Fields.

All Indulgences in Hades 2

Indulgences are items used to grow closer or get specific bonuses with characters in Hades 2, whether that be through gifting the item or using them at specific times.

Some are easy to grab on your runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

Indulgences What it does How to get Ambrosia Used for specific incantation and as a gift to boost affinity with characters. Obtained via the Wretched Broker. Bath Salts A gift you can use to invite characters to the Hot Springs for special cutscenes. Also used to advance time without going on a run. Obtained via the Wretched Broker and occasionally by digging with a Silver Spade during runs. Nectar A gift you can give to the Gods and other important characters to unlock things like Keepsakes. Obtained via encounters, the Wretched Broker, Charon, and several other methods. Obol Points A special currency used to access Charon’s exclusive stash at the Crossroads. Obtained by spending 1,000 Gold Crowns with Charon. Witch’s Delights Used to unlock animal familiars. Complete the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation and craft in a cauldron.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more