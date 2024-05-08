Hades 2: All Weapon Aspects

Weaponry is the key component of Melinoë’s grave task to kill Chronos. Weapon Aspects in Hades 2 are a great way to tip the odds in your favor, though it might be a while until you see them. Let’s touch on how they work and what they are.

How to unlock Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

If you’re having trouble with Chronos, these can give you a major edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To see Weapon Aspects, you must first complete the Aspects of Night and Darkness Incantation in Hades 2. This Incantation does not unlock by default, instead becoming available once Hecate deems you worthy of it a few runs in. This might take a while, depending on your luck and what Incantations she’s already given you. Once you get it, you can unlock Weapon Aspects for five Bronze and one Nightshade.

Tip: Are ASpects Worth Prioritizing? Unlocking Weapon Aspects is important in Hades 2 and should be done as soon as you unlock the ability. These massively change how you use each weapon and can make a weapon that didn’t click with you into one that works perfectly.

With this Incantation unlocked, head to the Silver Pool—where you choose and unlock your Nocturnal Arms. Touch the pool’s center to see the menu for unlocking your Arms. The tab to the right is where you may upgrade the ones you already have, including the base Melinoë options. These take a lot of rare Reagents, so be sure to space them out.

Currently, there are a total of 15 Weapon Aspects—three for each of the five Nocturnal Arms in Hades 2. They are available for unlocking as long as you purchase the original weapon. We expect this number to continue to rise throughout the early access period.

All Witch’s Staff Weapon Aspects

Your basic weapon can become a lot more fun with some Lotuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspects of the Witch’s Staff prefer Omega Channeling and can easily handle Attack, Special, or Cast builds. The only difference is how you keep yourself safe during your run.

Aspect Name Unlock Requirements Benefits Aspect of Melinoë Unlocked by default The basic Staff, providing no base benefits. Upgrades improve the cast time of your Omega Channels by 15 percent per upgrade. Aspect of Circe Five Silver and five Lotus After landing 21 attacks, you enter a state where you regenerate Mana and cast Omega moves 15 percent faster. Upgrades improve the length of Serenity by one second per upgrade. Aspect of Momus Two Limestone and one Pearl Allows you to heal by standing in your Special’s explosion, but only up to 50 percent total health. Upgrades buff your base Omega and Special base damage by 10 and then five.

All Sister Blades Weapon Aspects

Stab and grab, with an emphasis on the stabbing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspects of the Sister Blades excel at conditional damage, blocking single attacks, and spamming Omega Specials.

Aspect Name Unlock Requirements Benefits Aspect of Melinoë Unlocked by default The basic Blades, providing no base benefits. Upgrades improve your Backstab damage by 10 percent per upgrade. Aspect of Artemis 15 Silver and One Glassrock While you channel your Omega Attack, you prevent damage once every 15 seconds and enter a state where you critically hit 50 percent more often. Upgrades improve the Omega Attack’s cast rate. Aspect of Pan One Wool and two Shaderock Your Special knives track enemies stuck in your Cast. It also summons more blades during its channel, making it the go-to Special build for the Sister Blades. Upgrades improve the number of extra blades for the Omega Special’s cast by one.

All Umbral Flames Weapon Aspects

If this weapon didn’t click for you before, see if it works when the shots explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Umbral Flames weapon are unique, giving different ways to interact with your Attack and Special. They thrive with multi-hitting Gods’ boons, like Hestia, though raw damage-ups can work fine for Attack-centric builds.

Aspect Name Unlock Requirements Benefits Aspect of Melinoë Unlocked by default The basic Flames, providing no base benefits. Upgrades increase the duration of the Omega rotating flames by one second per upgrade. Aspect of Moros Two Bronze and two Tears Your Omega Attacks linger for a while. If a Special hits them, they explode for additional damage. Upgrades improve the blast’s damage by 15 percent. Aspect of Eos Two Driftwood and two Golden Apples Your Attacks grow in size as you attack. When you Sprint, the Attacks follow you. Upgrades improve the fully-grown Attack damage.

All Moonstone Axe Weapon Aspects

Unsurprisingly, the Axe’s Aspects make murdering very easy. And slow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moonstone Axe Weapon Aspects deal massive damage with singular, slow swings. No Aspect solves the weapon’s slow attack speed, so be defensive during your runs.

Aspect Name Unlock Requirements Benefits Aspect of Melinoë Unlocked by default The basic Axe, providing no base benefits. Upgrades improve the recovery time of your Attacks by between five and 10 percent per rank. Aspect of Charon Five Pearl and one Obol Point Your Cast lasts longer and can detonate like the Omega version if you hit it with an Omega Special. Upgrades improve the size and damage of your Attack, Special, and Cast by between five and 10 percent per rank. Aspect of Thanatos Three Glassrock and one Dark Whenever you land an Omega move, you gain critical percent until you take damage, up to a maximum of four percent. Upgrades improve the critical hit rate cap.

All Argent Skull Weapon Aspects

So many different ways to chuck explosive skulls at people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Argent Skull‘s Weapon Aspects change how you handle the Skull’s reloading system, from turning it into a melee weapon to a focus on Omega Special spam.

Aspect Name Unlock Requirements Benefits Aspect of Melinoë Unlocked by default The basic Skull, providing no base benefits. Upgrades improve the damage of your Attack for each Skull not yet retrieved by five per upgrade. Aspect of Medea Four Iron and one Nightshade Your Attack no longer fires, instead staying in melee range where it stays until impact or three seconds. Upgrades improve its impressive 20 percent bonus damage for Attack and Special further. Aspect of Persephone One Moss and five Poppy Damage you deal generates Glory, a resource which buffs your Omega Special to last longer and fire continuously. Upgrades improve the damage of your Omega Special, starting at 10 percent.

