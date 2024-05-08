All Animal Familiars in Hades 2 and how to get them

Just like in the original game, you can have companions in Hades 2. There aren’t many of them, but the game is still in early access, so while this guide will have to do for now, we are hopeful that we’ll be adding more cute families to this list soon.

Here are all the Animal Familiar currently available in Hades 2 and how to get them.

How to get Animal Familiars in Hades 2

Not only are they cute but they are faithful and useful, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you become a proud owner of an adorable familiar in Hades 2, you need to have some Familiar treats. Keep playing the game and powering up. More importantly, keep fighting Headmistress Hecate. Before you initiate one of her fights, she will tell you about Animal Familiars, which unlocks the Faith of the Familiar Spirits incantation.

Here’s what you need to make the incantation:

Your license to own pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Faith of the Familiar Spirits Item needed Number of items needed Nectar Two Lotus One

You can buy Nectars from the Wretched Broker (only one per run) or find them as rewards in many zones. You can find Lotus in Oceanus (the second zone).

This creates the item (treat) needed to get your first companion, the Witch’s Delight. Don’t worry, you can create more treats later with a different incantation (and you should because you can get more companions and even boost their stats).

You can create Beast-Loved Morsel (more treats) through Alchemy by using:

Beast-Loved Morsel Item needed Number of items needed Lotus Two S-Dust One

All Animal Familiars in Hades 2

As of this writing, there are two Animal Familiars in Hades 2, and more will likely be added as the game progresses through its early access stage.

Frinos the Frog

Frinos is the best and the wartiest boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might have already met this cute croaker while hanging around in the hub zone. In fact, he’s the first one to welcome you back after a run ends. Go back to the area in the hub zone where you first teleport after a run has ended, give him the Witch’s Delight, and Frinos will become your companion.

Frinos gives you a few more hearts and allows you to carry an extra tool with you, which is incredibly helpful.

Toula the Cat

When you get access to the surface, in the Rift of Thessaly, near the Pier area. Look for Toula the Cat at the pier and give her a treat, and it will become your new companion.

While Frinos is great for gathering materials, Toula is great for winning boss battles. Not only does it give you another Death Defy, but it also has a scratch attack, which it uses whenever you Dodge in front of an enemy.

