How to get Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze is one of the more difficult resources you have to track down while playing Hades 2. It doesn’t naturally appear in the underworld. It’s a resource mortals use on the surface, forcing you to look beyond your traditional locations to find it.

Although some of your weapons and items require Bronze, don’t expect it to appear early on in your playthrough of Hades 2. It’s something you can find as you make your way through the story, and it won’t appear on the traditional path you need to follow if you intend to save the Hades family from the titan, Chronos.

Where to get Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze can only appear on the surface, which is blocked by a barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Bronze by visiting the surface and going to Olympus in Hades 2. There is a barrier preventing you from getting to this location at the beginning of your playthrough, but you can eventually complete the Permeation of Witching-Wards, which requires you to find the Shadow resource.

After you complete the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation in Hades 2, the barrier to the surface opens up and you can make your way to this region. It’s a new area to explore, with various resources, items, and enemies to defeat. But you can only stay up there for a short time. Those born within the House of Hades can’t survive on the surface, and you’ll be forced back down to the underworld due to getting hit by multiple attacks until you complete another spell to survive up there.

You might get lucky or complete the spell to survive on the surface, and then you can begin hunting for Bronze in Hades 2. The resource you want to track down should have a small pile of worn-down metals on the corner of the map with a distinct brown tint. Approach them and you should be able to begin collecting this resource.

Like Silver, Bronze has three pieces you can grab before the deposit dries up. And, similar to Silver, the only way to collect Bronze is to make sure you use the Crescent Pick to harvest it. If you don’t bring it, there’s no way to get Bronze in Hades 2. Make sure to return to the surface often if you ever need it.

