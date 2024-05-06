How to get Nightshade in Hades 2

Nightshade is one of the many plant resources you can find while exploring Hades 2. It’s a valuable ingredient you can expect to use on many of your incantations, which unlock various upgrades and unique spells that aid you in your journey against Chronos.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the other resources, Nightshade could be more tricky to track down. It only appears in one specific region on Hades 2, and you need to be a little patient with it. Like all plants, Nightshade takes some time to grow, and you can expect to need a lot of it for the various spells Hecate teaches you.

Where to get Nightshade in Hades 2

You can dig up Nightshade in Erebus using the Silver Spade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Nightshade by exploring the first region in Hades 2, Erebus. You won’t find it dropping from enemies or as a room reward. Instead, you have to dig it up using the Silver Spade, which you need to unlock at the start of a game before you begin a run, under the Harvesting Tools page.

More advanced crafting recipes unlock for you, including the Silver Spade, after you unlock the Crescent Pick and can begin collecting Silver. You can craft the Silver Spade for 10 Silver. Once you’ve done this, before you begin a run, make sure to bring the Silver Space with you and interact with any digging spots you encounter while exploring Erebus. These contain a handful of Nightshade seeds, and then you can bring them back to camp.

There should be dirt spots to plant these seeds when you’re at camp. The flowers grow slowly, and the time it takes to blossom varies for every plant you place down. For Nightshade, you must visit at least five Locations before they bloom. The Locations are the areas where you have encounters during your run, so you need to complete at least five before the Nightshade has finished blooming and you can harvest it. If you’ve already gone through several runs in Hades 2, this should take a little time to complete.

As the Nightshade finishes blooming, interact with it at camp and use it at the cauldron. You should be able to see which recipes need it and how much you need for any spell in Hades 2. It always helps to place a Forget-Me-Not on a recipe when you’re out on a run to ensure you don’t miss any critical ingredients.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more