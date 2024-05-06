How to get Silver in Hades 2

Silver is one of the many resources you can find while exploring Hades 2. Not only do you need it to unlock weapons, but certain tools may require it as a primary resource, making it a must-have item if you want to expand the items you find.

You won’t find Silver at every location you visit in Hades 2. It only appears in one area, and if you’re not looking for it or lack the proper tool, you won’t be able to find it. For those looking to grab Silver, we want to make sure you know where to find it and how to quickly bring it back to get the most out of every journey you take on your quest to retake the House of Hades.

Where to find Silver in Hades 2

Silver is a resource you can only find while exploring Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gather Silver whenever you visit Erebus, the first area you unlock in Hades 2. This is the initial region you must work through before battling against Hecate, who tests to see if Melinoë is ready for her upcoming battle against Chronos.

You should be able to see Silver sticking out of the small rocks. It has a distinct twinkle, but you can only gather Silver if you have unlocked the Crescent Pick. It’s one of the many gathering tools you can unlock at the beginning of Hades 2. If you do not have the Crescent Pick, you won’t be able to interact with these rocks, and you’ll have to move on to the next area without adding them to your stockpile.

Each of the Silver rocks in Hades 2 contains three Silver. After you’ve finished harvesting them, move on to the next area. You can swap out what Harvesting Tool you’re using, which means there’s a good chance you could miss out on them during a run. I recommend prioritizing the more significant upgrades, such as unlocking all Harvesting Tools, before using those to gather other resources.

You can swap out your Gathering Tools before you begin any run, but unfortunately, you won’t know if your current run will have any Silver. You could also gather up Silver by speaking with Narcissus, who you can find in Oceanus, the second area you can visit in Hades 2. However, Silver might not always appear.

