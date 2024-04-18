Hades 2 Hide and Seek game
Where to find Hecate during Hide and Seek in Hades 2

It’s all dark, brown, and yellow to me.
In Hades 2, if you die to the first area boss twice, you’ll be treated to a memory of Melinoe, which you can’t skip until you win a game of Hide and Seek against Hecate. Here’s where to find Hecate in Hide and Seek in Hades 2.

How to find Hecate in Hide and Seek in Hades 2

Hecate is talking in Hades 2
Look at her outfit! She should be easy to find, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve been struggling to find Hecate, you aren’t alone. Even though the area is small, because the memory section consists of only brown, black, and yellow colors, everything blends together, including Hecate. Despite her pointy hat and constant snickering, you might be forced to wander around for minutes until you finally find her. 

All Hecate hiding spots during Hide and Seek in Hades 2

Here are all of Hecate’s hiding places in Hide and Seek in Hades 2:

Hiding spot one

Hecate hiding spot one in Hades 2
She literally looks like another cauldron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first hiding spot is northwest of the big bubbling potion in the middle of the area. I seriously thought Hecate was just another pot because she barely even moves while hiding.

Hiding spot two

Hecate hiding spot number two in Hades 2
The color palette really isn’t helping here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Southwest from the last spot, reach the edge of the river and can find Hecate crouching behind a tree root. Again, she is very difficult to notice. This one probably took me the most amount of time to find.

Hiding spot three

Hecate hiding spot three in Hades 2
She really blends in, doesn’t she? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final hiding spot is southeast of the bubbling cauldron behind a rock with three lanterns around it. Hecate is a bit more visible here, but it’s not like she sticks out.

After you find her the third time, you can continue playing the game as normal. I never realized how difficult it was for Gods to play a simple kids’ game. 

