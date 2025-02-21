Hades 2’s Warsong update finally completes the surface route where you can now face off against Typhon near the top of Mount Olympus. As the final boss, he can be quite a challenge due to some of his mechanics. So, we’ll guide you through how to beat Typhon in Hades 2.

How to beat Typhon in Hades 2

Typhon is the new final boss for the Mount Olympus path in Hades 2. He’s the Father of All Monsters and one of the greatest threats to the Olympians, as he is considered one of the deadliest creatures ever born in Greek Mythology. He was said to have a scream that could shake the heavens, one of the attacks you need to watch out for during this boss fight.

If you’ve managed to reach Typhon, you have a build that was strong enough to beat Prometheus, who many players have found to be much harder. The issue comes from how the Typhon fight is designed. Unlike previous boss fights, Typhon is stationary but launches dozens of projectiles around the arena. This makes the Typhon fight feel more like a bullet-hell encounter rather than a traditional one-vs-one boss fight.

Add to that the fact that Typhon hides his health bar, and it gets even more dizzying to keep track of everything happening on your screen while maintaining your cool. As for the massive Titan himself, while his attacks are slow and heavily telegraphed, he hits like a freight train, and even if you play without any Fear activated, he can chunk off 100 HP with a single attack. As long as you can change your approach, you can easily beat Typhon.

Typhon retreats into the shroud and spawns eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We suggest sticking close to Typhon because most of his AoE attacks target the bottom half of the stage. The chin slam attack near his face is highly telegraphed and pretty easy to dodge once you get the hang of it. It deals a whopping 40 damage if it lands, but it’s well worth the risk since it lets you avoid all the other projectiles near the bottom of the stage.

Typhon will also retreat into the storm, masking his attacks and releasing eggs that will spawn additional enemies; do not ignore them. Prioritize taking down the small red eggs quickly, or they will spawn armored Elite enemies. These can be Elite enemies from any region, and they’re quite tanky, so you’ll want an anti-armor Boon to deal with them quickly. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself quickly overwhelmed and ganged up on. Destroying the eggs or beating the enemies reveals Typhon once again.

Zeus will leave Typhon vulnerable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick to keeping tabs on his HP is to wait for Uncle Zeus to pop in with his lightning bolt support. This lets you know that Typhon is down to half of his health. Don’t worry too much about his health and just focus entirely on the fight. In the second phase, Typhon becomes much more aggressive with his projectile spam, and you might have to play a bit more defensively. He will also spawn more eggs than before. However, the same technique as before will serve you well.

It can take a bit of trial and error, but with enough DPS, you can actually defeat Typhon quite quickly, and his second phase is nowhere near as ridiculously punishing as Chronos’. You get a lot more Boons on your way up Mount Olympus, and any combination of good damage Duo Boons or pairing up several Legendary and Heroic Boons should let you stat-check Typhon. Make sure not to neglect your HP; otherwise, you’ll get one-shot.

Beaten to a bloody pulp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards

Defeating Typhon rewards you with a Void Lens you can use at the Crossroads for some Incantations. Once you reach Typhon, you also unlock Ares the God of War, who will now offer you all of his powerful Boons on your path up Mount Olympus or down into the depths of Hades.

That’s all you need to know about beating Typhon in Hades 2. For more guides, we suggest our list of all materials and how to get them.

