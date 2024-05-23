Hades – Best builds for the Twin Fist gauntlets

Each weapon in Hades is unique, and you can choose the best boons to get on your run and aspects to focus on when spending your Titan Blood. Among these weapons, the powerful Twin Fist gauntlets rank highly.

The Twin Fists is the weapon most recommended for those trying to beat Hades for the first time. Here are the best builds to make it even stronger.

Best Mirror of Night talents set up to use with the Twin Fist gauntlets

What talent do you prefer? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It comes down to your style and ultimate goal when talking talents in Hades. Some won’t directly affect the build based on the weapon, such as the Death Defiance and Deep Pockets, but the Shadow Presence, for example, stacks stats with the Black Shawl keepsake. Here are the best talents to put Darkness on in the Mirror of Night.

Talent Description Stat Shadow Presence Each rank gives you +10 percent damage when you strike foes from behind. (pairs with the Black Shawl keepsake.) 50 percent Chthonic Vitality Each rank restores one Health when you enter each chamber. Three Death Defiance Each rank restores you for 50 percent Health one time when your Life Total is depleted. Three Greater Reflex Each rank lets you chain plus one Dash before briefly recovering. Activated Boiling Blood Each rank gives you 10 percent Attack & Special damage to foes with Cast Ammo in them. 50 percent Infernal Soul Each rank gives you plus one Cast Ammo for your Cast. (pairs with Boiling Blood.) Two Deep Pockets Each rank grants you 10 Obols at the start of each escape from the House of Hades. 100 High Confidence Each rank gives you plus five percent damage, while you have 80 percent Health or greater. 25 percent Family Favorite Each rank gives you plus 2.5 percent damage for each different Olympian whose Boons you have. Five percent per rank Olympian Favorite Each rank adds a one percent bonus chance for a Boon to be Rare. 40 percent God’s Pride Each rank adds a one percent bonus chance for a Boon to be Epic. 20 percent Fated Persuasion Each rank gives you one dice, used to randomly alter Boon and Well of Charon choices. Four

Best Aspects for the Twin Fist gauntlets

Save your Titan Blood or buy more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can select an Aspect before leaving for Tartarus to get an additional benefit, but you’ll need Titan Blood to unlock it. It’s hard to come by this currency in the early game stages since you only get them by defeating the bosses for the first time with each weapon, so you should place them on the best Aspects first.

The best Aspects for the Twin Fist gauntlets are the Aspect of Zagreus and the Aspect of Demeter. The Aspect of Zagreus requires less Titan Blood to max out, and you can stack the Dodge chance stat if you combine it with the Lambent Plume keepsake, but the Apsect of Demeter makes out the most of the Twin Fist gauntlets fast and numerous attacks. Here is what you get from each Aspect:

Aspect of Zagreus: Dodge Chance from +five to 15 percent.

Dodge Chance from +five to 15 percent. Aspect of Demeter: After landing 12 strikes, your next Special* hits more times. Bonus Special Hits from one to five times.

Best Keepsakes to use with the Twin Fist gauntlets

The more you use it, the stronger it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the early game stage, we recommend using the Pierced Butterfly gifted from Thanatos, especially while in Tartarus—the first area before you fight against Megaera or her sisters—when the encounters are easier to clear, and later equipping the Lambent Plume or Black Shawl. Here’s what each keepsake does:

Pierced Butterfly: Gain from plus one to two percent damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage.

Gain from plus one to two percent damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage. Lambent Plume: Gain from plus one to 1.2 percent Dodge chance and move speed for each Encounter you clear quickly.

Gain from plus one to 1.2 percent Dodge chance and move speed for each Encounter you clear quickly. Black Shawl: Deal from 10 to 20 percent damage striking undamaged foes; also striking foes from behind.

You can also use Keepsakes to guarantee you’ll get a boon from a specific god if you prefer to focus on Boons and increase the chance of getting Duo Boons. We’ll explain why next, but you should try to get boons from Dionysus, Demeter, Zeus, Athena, and Poseidon, which means these are the other keepsakes you can also use:

Thunder Signet : The next Boon you find will be from Zeus. His blessings have from +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better.

: The next Boon you find will be from Zeus. His blessings have from +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better. Owl Pendant: The next Boon you find will be from Athena. Her blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better.

The next Boon you find will be from Athena. Her blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better. Overflowing Cup: The next Boon you find will be from Dionysus. His blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better.

The next Boon you find will be from Dionysus. His blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better. Frostbitten Horn: The next Boon you find will be from Demeter. Her blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better.

The next Boon you find will be from Demeter. Her blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better. Conch Shell: The next Boon you find will be from Poseidon. His blessings have +10 to 20 percent chance to be Rare or better.

Best Boons to pair with the Twin Fist gauntlets

In the end, there is a lot of luck involved. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Of course, you can’t completely control what boons you get from what god. But there are times in the game when you can choose between two different god’s boons, so knowing which god to prioritize is important, and having a build in mind, especially if you use the Family Favorite talent.

It’s good to focus on boons that can stack stats; the Twin Fist gauntlets playstyle involves hitting weaker attacks several times instead of one strong attack, so stacking stats will take advantage of those multiple and fast attacks. If you come across boons from Aphrodite, it doesn’t mean your build is over; her boons just won’t help as much.

With that in mind, you’ll see that Dionysus‘s Hangover in boons such as Druken Strike, Drunken Flourish, and even Trippy Shot with the Boiling Blood talent, and Demeter‘s Chill from Frost Strike, Frost Flourish, Icy Flare, and Mistral Dash stack the bonus damage increasing your DPS. The Ice Wine Duo is a great duo boon to combine these two gods.

Zeus is great for the common attack, increasing its damage and helping with area attack, plus the Jolted effect. Athena is also a good choice for defending and deflecting attacks in the common attack and dash slots and Poseidon‘s Knockback effect in the attack or dash slots and his Poseidon’s Aid Call.

