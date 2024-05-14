Supergiant Games almost had me digging out my spellbook to conjure up a farm at the Crossroads, only to find out there’s not a single woolly creature in sight in Hades 2.

A huge part of Hades 2‘s gameplay involves mining, digging up resources, and planting seeds. Naturally, when I saw I needed Wool to perform an Incantation, I thought I’d just abrakadabra my way into sheep ranching. After all, if you can spawn Soil Pots and a Taverna, why can’t you summon a Greek ranch at The Crossroads? Alas, the method to get Wool doesn’t involve sheep, but defeating a powerful boss in a side area. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use Wool in Hades 2.

How to get Wool in Hades 2

Come to me, wool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wool drops after you beat Polyphemus in the City of Ephyra in Hades 2. If you haven’t run into them yet, here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Unlock and perform the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation with one Cinder, one Shadow, and three Moly. Then, head to the Surface for a few runs to collect enough Moss and Thalamus for the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation. Chaos gives you this Incantation, and you need two Lotus, two Moss, two Nightshade, and two Thalamus to perform it. Destroy the spirit prisons scattered across six different locations within the City of Ephyra to unlock the route to Polyphemus. When you reach Polyphemus location, be ready to defeat them. Once they’re down, they drop Wool. Need help beating this Cyclops? Check out our Polyphemus boss guide.

Best uses for Wool in Hades 2

Let’s get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve got Wool, here’s a list of everything you can craft with it in Hades 2:

Attending a Faithful Beast: Spend one Tear, one Wool, and four Wheat to enlist the aid of Animal Familiars at The Crossroads.

Spend one Tear, one Wool, and four Wheat to enlist the aid of Animal Familiars at The Crossroads. Rush of Fresh Air: Combine three Fate Fabric, one Wool, and two Driftwood to unlock Shrines of Hermes on the Surface route. These shrines offer invaluable benefits that can tilt the odds in your favor.

Combine three Fate Fabric, one Wool, and two Driftwood to unlock Shrines of Hermes on the Surface route. These shrines offer invaluable benefits that can tilt the odds in your favor. Pan Sister Blades Aspect: Invest one Wool and two Shaderot to unlock this aspect. With it, your specials will seek out foes within your cast and unleash a barrage of blades after channeling.

Because I love to play with the Sister Blades, unlocking the Pan Weapon Aspect was an absolute must for me. That said, if you don’t main this weapon in Hades 2, the best craft is the Rush of Free Air Incantation. Getting an extra helping hand on the Surface is always appreciated.

