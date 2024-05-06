How to get Moly in Hades 2

One of the more basic resources you can find early in your initial runs of Hades 2 is Moly. It’s an item you have to find to create many of your starting spells, but you should expect to use it later on for several other recipes.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to find Moly everywhere. Instead, it only shows up at a set location, so you may want to focus on grabbing as much as possible during a specific run. You will always go a different distance in Hades 2, but holding the correct ingredients can bring you one step closer to completing one of your many goals.

Where to get Moly in Hades 2

Moly is a yellow plant found in Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to track down Moly is by finding it in Erebus. This is the first region of Hades 2 you can explore, and it does not require any specific tools for you to use to gather them up.

You should find Moly scattered around on the ground or the edges of any Erebus map. I recommend grabbing it once you’ve cleared the area. Enemies will attempt to attack you in Hades 2 if you try gathering any resources from the ground during combat. So long as you grab it before you proceed to the next area, you won’t miss out on it.

Moly is commonly used in multiple ingredients you use back at camp. It never hurts to hold onto it, even as you progress further through Hades 2 and find more advanced resources you need for your spells.

Unfortunately for players, you won’t be able to trade it with the broker or exchange it Charon, but having it on hand for any of the incantations requirements is always a good idea during your Hades 2 campaign, as you never know when a new recipe could unlock and you need to gather up Moly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more