How to get Cinder in Hades 2

You have to hunt down multiple resources while playing Hades 2 because they’re required to unlock other weapons, or you may need to use them for special incantations. Cinder is one of the more difficult ones to find.

Cinder is similar to other resources in rewarding your efforts to defeat enemies. But it’s unique because you can only unlock it after defeating a specific encounter in Hades 2. You can only earn one per run, which works slightly differently from what you might expect if you played the first Hades.

Where to get Cinder in Hades 2

Cinder is a rare resource you can earn during the Guardian of Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only unlock Cinder if you defeat Hecate during the Erebus area in Hades 2. This is the first area you reach before proceeding to the next region. If you’re trying to track down Cinder after defeating Hecate, you can give up on your run and return to your camp, as you can only earn one Cinder each run, and only Hecate drops it.

For those who played the first Hades, Cinder works a bit like Titan’s Blood and the other boss rewards, but you do not need to use a different weapon or a different weapon aspect to receive Cinder. Instead, Hecate always drops Cinder as a reward, regardless of how many times you’ve defeated her using the same weapon, and the same goes for every boss in Hades 2.

If you find a particular weapon you enjoy using during your Hades 2 runs, feel free to continue using it, and Cinder will always be a reward when you clear Erebus. Again, you can only earn it once, and when you get sent back to camp, it gives you another chance to grab Cinder on your next campaign to defeat Chronos.

Because Hecate is the first boss, Cinder might be one of the easier boss rewards to get repeatedly. You should have plenty of fresh health to take her down, although you might not have the best assortment of boons since it’s early in your Hades 2 run. You probably have plenty of practice against her, though.

