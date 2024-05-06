How to get Shadow in Hades 2

A Shadow is one of the more complicated resources you have to track down in Hades 2. You can’t find a Shadow in the wild or during traditional runs. Instead, it comes from your use of magic and rituals.

Shadow is a vital resource you’re going to use in Hades 2. You initially need it to open the way to Olympus; it’s one of the few ways you break through those wards. After you break them, you can take the fight to Chronos alongside the many gods and goddesses attempting to hold back his armies, giving them a better chance of survival.

Where to find Shadow in Hades 2

You can unlock the Shadow resource by crafting it from the cauldron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Shadow is through Shadow Extraction, an alchemy potion you can concoct at the cauldron back at the camp. This becomes possible as you learn about Olympus needing your help and Hecate wanting to providing you a way to aid it.

When you receive the Shadow Extraction alchemy spell from Hecate, there are three ingredients you need to track down to complete this spell:

30 Ash

30 Psyche

30 Fate Fabric

These resources are likely already unlocked during your Hades 2 campaign. Ash is a common resource you can unlock by completing encounters in Erebus or trading with the Wretched Broker back at your camp. It might be easier to complete Erebus encounters between the two, as it’s the first area you work through.

The second resource is Psyche, and similar to Ash, it’s something you can earn by completing encounters in Erebus, trading with the Wretched Broker, or using the Tablet of Peace on Lost Shades. Although Erebus occurs earlier in Hades 2, the Lost Shades appear through each area you visit. However, you must have the Tablet of Peace harvesting tool on you.

The final ingredient is Fate Fabric, which you can only get by trading with the Wretched Broker. The Broker only wants Bones in exchange for their items. You can get Bones by completing encounters in Erebus, trading them for items at the Wretched Broker, or using a weapon with Grave Thirst on it during your run.

Once you have all three ingredients, go to the Alchemy tab of your cauldron and complete the Shadow Extraction spell. This should give you one Shadow, and you can now use it on the Permeation of Witching-Wards, unlocking Olympus in Hades 2.

