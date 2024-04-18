Is Aphrodite in Hades 2? Answered

Hades 2 features a wide array of returning characters from the original, and Aphrodite’s return is at the top of many people’s wishlists heading into the long-awaited sequel.

Recommended Videos

Aphrodite’s unique appearance and manner made her one of the most popular and charismatic characters in the original Hades. It has nothing to do with the fact she was basically wearing no clothes—nope, not one bit—I see you looking! Jokes aside, her Boons also inflicted Weak, making her powers among the strongest of the Gods.

All things considered, we need Aphrodite back, so let’s see if this is a reality or if Hades 2 is unbeholden to her beauty.

Will Aphrodite be in Hades 2?

Aphrodite will provide assistance every now and again. Image via Supergiant Games

Aphrodite is 100% confirmed for Hades 2 as she has already made an appearance courtesy of the Hades 2 Technical Test.

Cancel the protest and cease the social media hollering. The goddess of beauty, passion, and all things sensual returns to offer her favor and powers to Melinoe in her quest in Hades 2.

We expect a ton of new dialogue as Melinoe and Aphrodite interact with each other, and it’s pretty much a given that Aphrodite has been working tirelessly on new Boons to make combat even more fun.

We predicted Hades 2 was going to be one of 2024’s Game of the Year contenders, and judging by what we’ve seen already, we’re left with no doubt. The Hades 2 release cannot come soon enough, so make sure you don’t miss out on the tech test.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more