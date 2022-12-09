The Game Awards had plenty of different reveals for fans of a variety of games. But one of the most unexpected was the announcement of a sequel, Hades 2.

Hades was a huge breakout hit when it launched. The roguelike quickly became a favorite, and it continues to dominate on the devices it’s available on years after its launch. Because of this, it’s no shock a sequel is on its way.

In Hades 2 players will get to control and learn about a new character, visit new locations, and encounter new gods, all while the game maintains the same roguelike gameplay everyone has fallen in love with.

If you’re as excited as we are, you’ll want to know exactly when Hades 2 will be available to play. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a Hades 2 release date?

Hades 2 is set to enter early access before its full release. Currently, all we know is that it will take place during 2023. As of now, Supergiant Games hasn’t given any indication as to when the full release is set to take place.

Similarly, the description of this reveal only lists Steam and the Epic Games Store, which may suggest that early access could be limited to PC before a wider launch takes place.

Alongside Hades 2, a number of trailers for new games premiered or older titles had their release dates announced at The Game Awards, including Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, and Death Stranding’s sequel. There were also several awards handed out, like Game of the Year to Elden Ring, and Content Creator of the Year to Ludwig.

When new information for this highly anticipated roguelike is announced, this article will be updated so you can stay up to date.