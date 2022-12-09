Supergiant Games is making a sequel to blistering hit Hades and it’s got an all-new hero

A new hero, also from the mythos of Hades and Persephone, takes center stage.

One of 2020’s biggest hits was Hades, a rogue-like saga about escaping from a maze-like underworld based around Greek mythology. The stylized, live-die-repeat game won dozens of awards after its full release, including Best Action Game at The Game Awards. It was also the first video game to win a Hugo Award.

Though producer Supergiant Games has never made a full sequel for any of its titles, capitalizing on the massive success of Hades–and the opportunity to explore another sector of Greek mythos–was clearly too much of a temptation to resist.

The first trailer for Hades II premiered at The Game Awards on Dec. 8, introducing fans to a new protagonist with a very familiar set of heterochromic eyes.

With chords of the iconic soundtrack from the first game playing in the background, the trailer opens with the new protagonist fighting against a lethal witch. Though our new hero is defeated, the witch extends her hand and helps her back up. After handing the protagonist a new set of knives, the witch sees her off with one sentence: “Death to Chronos.”

Chronos is the personification of time and, in this story, is combined with the Titan that fathered Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades.

According to an FAQ posted by Supergiant Games, “Hades II is a direct sequel, set in and around the Underworld of Greek myth after the events of the original game. Chronos, the Titan of Time and the wicked father of Hades and his brothers, has escaped his imprisonment in the depths of the Underworld to wage war on Olympus.”

Multiple other notable figures in Greek mythology make an appearance in the rest of the trailer. Apollo, the god of light, makes his first appearance in a Hades game after Artemis stole the show in the original series. Moros and Nemesis, siblings who represent doom and retribution, respectively, also show up to help (or possibly hurt) our new protagonist.

She’s a familiar figure to those who are well-versed in Greek mythology.

“You play as Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld, an immortal witch and sorceress with powerful magical abilities,” according to Supergiant Games. She apparently also has “a score to settle” with powerful gods.

At the end of the trailer, a figure that appears to be a trapped and much less powerful Hades, warns the hero of Chronos’ power. “He is no mere Titan,” the figure said. “He is time itself. And time cannot be stopped.”

Eager fans will have to wait for information about early access for Hades II, which should eventually come from Supergiant Games sometime in 2023.