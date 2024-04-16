Hades 2 Technical Test: How to access and sign up

Supergiant Games is always keeping its players in the loop when it comes to Hades 2. And now, the team is ready to open the gates for a technical test ahead of the game’s early access release later this year.

Recommended Videos

According to the developers, Hades 2 is ready for a wider technical test as they work to “find and solve any technical issues we might have missed thus far, to ensure anyone who tries Hades 2 in Early Access can have a smooth play experience from the start.” We already knew Hades 2 Early Access is set to drop at some point in Q2 this year, but now, we have confirmation that the game is getting ever closer. So if you want to play Hades 2 even earlier and help stress test the game, here is how you can get into the tech test.

Hades 2 Technical Test: How to sign up for the playtest

The Hades 2 Technical Test is being run through the Steam Playtest feature, which means all you need to do is head over to the game’s Steam page and click the “Request Access” button under the Playtest section.

Just head over to the page and request entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supergiant plans to invite a small number of players into the Hades 2 Technical Test at first and then slowly bring in more people as the team scales its testing up, though not everyone will get in. If you do get in, you’ll receive an email to the account connected to your Steam profile.

“As the purpose of the Technical Test is to test the game with a relatively small audience, we may not be able to honor individual requests to participate,” Supergiant said. “We will do our best to conduct the Technical Test as expeditiously as possible, then launch in Early Access, at which point the game will be available for anyone to purchase and play.”

While the Hades 2 Technical Test is open for requests and will begin playtesting soon, Supergiant doesn’t have a set time frame for when things will begin and end. According to the team, it is expected to last “longer than a week, shorter than a month.”

Likewise, the release date for Hades 2 Early Access is still undecided, though it will directly correlate to how long the playtest runs and the feedback it provides for the team.

What is included in the Hades 2 Technical Test?

Fight through a new story a bit early. Image via Supergiant Games

According to Supergiant, the Hades 2 Technical Test will include the “first major area of the game” along with early-game characters, systems, and content. In relation to the first game, the devs say this is like being unable to get past Tartarus but still getting to enjoy a decent chunk of content.

As for the system requirements needed to join in, Supergiant has provided them:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 Ghz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support

Will save data transfer from Hades 2 Technical Test to Early Access?

Since this is a playtest, no save data from the Hades 2 Technical Test will carry over to the Early Access version of the game coming later this year. The focus here is solely on getting players to enjoy a bit of the action early while providing data and feedback on crashes, technical issues, and other areas of the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more