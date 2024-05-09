Of all the reagents in Hades 2, Moss is interesting because at one point, you know you’re going to end up dying while getting it. Here’s how to get Moss in Hades 2.

Before you get Moss in Hades 2

Unfortunately, this Incantation won’t be enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might already be aware, but the Underworld isn’t the only place you can visit in Hades 2. Keep playing and you’ll unlock an Incantation that opens the path to the surface. After you finish the Incantation, you can only remain there for a few minutes, because your health will slowly drain.

To survive for more than a few minutes on the surface, you need to finish another Incantation, for which you need the following:

Two Lotus

Two Nightshades

Two Thalamus

And, you’ve guessed it…

Two Moss

You can find the first three ingredients in the Underworld (either by in the wild or by planting them in your Crossroads garden), but to get the Moss, you need to be a bit more daring.

Where to find Moss in Hades 2

You can find it in the first zone on the surface. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Moss on the surface in Hades 2. You might be confused by this, because the whole reason why you’re gathering Moss in the first place is because you want to stay on the surface for more than a minute, so what gives?

Essentially, you need to go to the surface, grab the Moss, and then die. While that might sound reckless, it’s the only way. Fortunately, you can find a single piece of Moss in the very first zone you spawn in when you visit the surface, so you likely won’t need more than two of these visits.

You can also find Moss inside houses in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get the Moss, make the concoction and you can visit the surface without a care in the world. Enjoy the City of Ephyra. Keep gathering Moss, though, because you need more for other Incantations and Weapon Aspects.

