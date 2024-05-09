Melinoe is standing next to some Moss in Hades 2
Hades

How to get Moss in Hades 2

You won’t be feeding any reindeer with it, that’s for sure.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 9, 2024

Of all the reagents in Hades 2, Moss is interesting because at one point, you know you’re going to end up dying while getting it. Here’s how to get Moss in Hades 2.

Before you get Moss in Hades 2

Hades 2 Melinoe is making an incantation to visit the surface
Unfortunately, this Incantation won’t be enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might already be aware, but the Underworld isn’t the only place you can visit in Hades 2. Keep playing and you’ll unlock an Incantation that opens the path to the surface. After you finish the Incantation, you can only remain there for a few minutes, because your health will slowly drain. 

To survive for more than a few minutes on the surface, you need to finish another Incantation, for which you need the following:

And, you’ve guessed it…

  • Two Moss

You can find the first three ingredients in the Underworld (either by in the wild or by planting them in your Crossroads garden), but to get the Moss, you need to be a bit more daring.

Where to find Moss in Hades 2

Melinoe is standing next to Moss in Hades 2
You can find it in the first zone on the surface. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Moss on the surface in Hades 2. You might be confused by this, because the whole reason why you’re gathering Moss in the first place is because you want to stay on the surface for more than a minute, so what gives?

Essentially, you need to go to the surface, grab the Moss, and then die. While that might sound reckless, it’s the only way. Fortunately, you can find a single piece of Moss in the very first zone you spawn in when you visit the surface, so you likely won’t need more than two of these visits.

Hades 2 Moss inside an abandoned house
You can also find Moss inside houses in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get the Moss, make the concoction and you can visit the surface without a care in the world. Enjoy the City of Ephyra. Keep gathering Moss, though, because you need more for other Incantations and Weapon Aspects.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.