How to get Thalamus in Hades 2

There are several unique resources you can find while exploring Hades 2, and they all bring you one step closer to defeating Chronos. One of the more difficult resources you have to track down is Thalamus, a unique plant that grows in chaotic regions.

Like the other plants you find in Hades 2, Thalamus appears in one specific area, and you must go out of your way to discover it. You won’t be able to find it immediately, and it takes a reasonable amount of time to unlock. You have to do several things before Thalamus begins to appear in your game.

Where to find Thalamus in Hades 2

Thalamus comes from the realm of Chaos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thalamus is a plant that grows in Chaos in Hades 2. Although there’s an uncommon chance to find it whenever you visit Chaos, it also grows from Origin Seeds, which you can get from Chaos.

You have to do several things before reaching this point, though. Thalamus is initially a resource requirement for you to complete the Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation at the cauldron. You receive this incantation shortly after your first trip to the surface and you speak with Moros. The only way for you to get to the surface is to complete the Family in Need fate and the Permeation of Witching-Wards in Hades 2.

Now, when Moros teaches you the Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation, Thalamus is one of the requirements. The next step is to track down a Chaos portal, which, like other rewards in Hades 2, has a random chance to appear when you enter any Location in every region. When you find a Chaos portal on the ground, sacrifice some of your existing health meter to enter it and speak with Chaos. He knows of your plans to survive on the surface, and to aid you in this effort, he offers you an Origin Seed.

When you return to the Crossroads, place an Origin Seed down at any of the dirt piles and wait for the plant to grow. It will become a Thalamus plant, and you’ll be one step closer to completing this incantation in Hades 2. You can return through a Chaos portal to track down additional Origin Seeds when you discover more of them.

