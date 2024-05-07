The Lotus is one of many Greeneries you can get in Hades 2. It’s said to invoke a sense of inner peace, which is quite nice, though its best use may actually be for brewing up incantations involving serenity and acuity.

Getting it is no easy task in Hades 2 however—you’re going to have to defeat a tricky boss, Hecate, if you want to get your hands on this greenery.

How to get Lotus in Hades 2, explained

You will find various ocean-related resources in Oceanus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can harvest Lotus in the Oceanus of Hades 2. This is the area you enter after defeating Hecate. Defeating Hecate is challenging, especially if you’re new to roguelites. So, don’t be discouraged if it takes you a few attempts to beat her.

Once you have, you’ll enter a room with a mysterious fellow who doesn’t offer his name, and then you’ll enter Oceanus. As you drop through the floors, some levels will have a Lotus for you to gather. The amount you get in one run varies. But for the few runs I’ve done, I gathered between one and three Lotus flowers, which is decent enough to unlock incantations. If you need more, you can always return to Oceanus and gather more.

it’s not always totally safe Chronos can appear and attempt to take you from Oceanus to Asphodel, where he tries to contain you. If you can escape, you’ll return to Oceanus and can keep gathering Lotus flowers. If you die, you will return to the Crossroads.

Incantations using Lotus flowers in Hades 2

A necessary greenery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you progress through the Hades 2 story, you will unlock more incantations at the Cauldron. The table below lists all the incantations that will require Lotus flowers. As we continue discovering more, we’ll update this table.

Incantation Recipe Description Rich Soil Three Lotus Unlocks two more soil splots in the Crossroads. Rite of Vapor-Cleansing Two Lotus, Two Moly, and Two Nightshade Unlocks the Crossroad’s Hot Spring.

So, if you need Lotus flowers to unlock any specific incantations that you’re cooking up, this is everything you need to know about how to get Lotus in Hades 2.

