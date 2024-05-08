Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed

Incantations are a new feature debuting in Hades 2 that can drastically alter the environment around you, so let’s run through every Incantation in the roguelike.

Hades 2 has the unenviable task of trying to improve upon its predecessor. One of the many ways it does this is by adding Incantations, which help our new main character in her travels, and they can upgrade existing elements in Hades 2 and add new ones.

But unlocking Incantations is a slow burner because the Crossroad Concoction Pot doesn’t make them all available right from the get-go.

Every Incantation in Hades 2

Time to get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incantations need a whole heap of ingredients to create them in Hades 2. These range from Myrtle, Pearl, Lotus, Cinder, Fate Fabric, and more. The later you get into the game, the more obscure the resources needed become.

If you want a sneak peek of all the Incantations you have to look forward to and maybe plan ahead, here’s every Incantation we’ve encountered so far in Hades 2.

Incantation name Incantation effect Divination of the Elements Reveal hidden elemental affinities of various Boons; Olympians will offer Boons that use these. Doomed Beckoning Beseech Moros to reappear, in accordance with the will of the Three Fates. Fated Intervention Beseech the Three Fates to lend their aid in a time of great need. Floral Fortune Exchange plants and other goods for Bones at the Wretched Broker. Flourishing Soil Create two Soil Plot, for growing Nightshade and other plants. Grants +1 Nightshade Seeds. Forget-Me-Not Improve your memory. Press Right-Click on recipes for at-a-glance reminders for which resources you need. Gathering of Ancient Bones Cause a random main weapon each night to have Grave Thirst, granting Bones after each Location. Kinship Fortune Update the Wretched Broker inventory with exotic goods suitable for gifting. Grants +1 Nectar. Night’s Craftwork Reveal Gathering Tools within the Silver Pool. Unlock them to gather Silver, Psyche, and more. Purification of Fountain-Waters Enhance Fountains so that they restore an additional 10%+ Life. Reagant Sensing After Encounters, become alerted to any valuable resources in the area. Reviving a Mournful Husk Make use of Golden Boughs in the Field of Mourning, to better orient yourself there. Rich Soil Create two additional Soil Plots near the grove. Rise of Stygian Wells Cause Locations in the Underworld to sometimes contain a Well of Charon. Rush of Fresh Air Cause Locations on the surface to sometimes contain a Shrines of Hermes. Surge of Fresh Air Cause a Shrine of Hermes to appear in the space between each surface region. Summoning of Mercantile Fortune Persuade the Wretched Broker to appear, with whom you may trade Bones for various resources. Woodsy Lifespring Reveal a hidden glade in Erebus, where you may restore some Healing amid the gloom.

There are probably many more Incantations in addition to these in Hades 2. We’ll expand our list as we learn more, so keep checking back to see what we find out.

