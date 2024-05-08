incantation pot in hades 2
Hades 2: All Incantations and effects, listed

Incantation for the nation.
Published: May 8, 2024

Incantations are a new feature debuting in Hades 2 that can drastically alter the environment around you, so let’s run through every Incantation in the roguelike.

Hades 2 has the unenviable task of trying to improve upon its predecessor. One of the many ways it does this is by adding Incantations, which help our new main character in her travels, and they can upgrade existing elements in Hades 2 and add new ones.

But unlocking Incantations is a slow burner because the Crossroad Concoction Pot doesn’t make them all available right from the get-go.

Every Incantation in Hades 2

Incantations need a whole heap of ingredients to create them in Hades 2. These range from Myrtle, Pearl, Lotus, Cinder, Fate Fabric, and more. The later you get into the game, the more obscure the resources needed become.

If you want a sneak peek of all the Incantations you have to look forward to and maybe plan ahead, here’s every Incantation we’ve encountered so far in Hades 2.

Incantation nameIncantation effect
Divination of the ElementsReveal hidden elemental affinities of various Boons; Olympians will offer Boons that use these.
Doomed BeckoningBeseech Moros to reappear, in accordance with the will of the Three Fates.
Fated InterventionBeseech the Three Fates to lend their aid in a time of great need.
Floral FortuneExchange plants and other goods for Bones at the Wretched Broker.
Flourishing SoilCreate two Soil Plot, for growing Nightshade and other plants. Grants +1 Nightshade Seeds.
Forget-Me-NotImprove your memory. Press Right-Click on recipes for at-a-glance reminders for which resources you need.
Gathering of Ancient BonesCause a random main weapon each night to have Grave Thirst, granting Bones after each Location.
Kinship FortuneUpdate the Wretched Broker inventory with exotic goods suitable for gifting. Grants +1 Nectar.
Night’s CraftworkReveal Gathering Tools within the Silver Pool. Unlock them to gather Silver, Psyche, and more.
Purification of Fountain-WatersEnhance Fountains so that they restore an additional 10%+ Life.
Reagant SensingAfter Encounters, become alerted to any valuable resources in the area.
Reviving a Mournful HuskMake use of Golden Boughs in the Field of Mourning, to better orient yourself there.
Rich SoilCreate two additional Soil Plots near the grove.
Rise of Stygian WellsCause Locations in the Underworld to sometimes contain a Well of Charon.
Rush of Fresh AirCause Locations on the surface to sometimes contain a Shrines of Hermes.
Surge of Fresh AirCause a Shrine of Hermes to appear in the space between each surface region.
Summoning of Mercantile FortunePersuade the Wretched Broker to appear, with whom you may trade Bones for various resources.
Woodsy LifespringReveal a hidden glade in Erebus, where you may restore some Healing amid the gloom.

There are probably many more Incantations in addition to these in Hades 2. We’ll expand our list as we learn more, so keep checking back to see what we find out.

Before this happens, learn other handy tidbits, such as how to use the amazing The Centaur Arcana Card and how to beat Chronos.

