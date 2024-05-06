How to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2

One resource you can find in Hades 2 is Fate Fabric. It’s a material you can expect to use on many incantations at the cauldron when you return from a run, but tracking it down can be tricky.

If you plan to use it, you’ll have to go out of your way to find this material. Unlike some notable resources in Hades 2, Fate Fabric won’t be easily accessible, making adding it to your stockpile a challenge when you need to use it for many options.

Where to get Fate Fabric in Hades 2

You can exchange Bones for Fate Fabric with the Broker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best ways to obtain Fate Fabric is by speaking with the Wretched Broker. You can find them at your camp shortly after you unlock them by completing the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune incantation from your cauldron in Hades 2. Before this point, you won’t be able to unlock Fate Fabric.

The Wretched Broker is a returning character who initially appeared in the first Hades. Like the last one, they’re willing to offer you a variety of items—for the right price. In Hades 2, the Broker is willing to provide you multiple resources, such as Fate Fabric, for a small amount of Bones. You can unlock Bones by earning it through runs in Hades 2, and you should see a reward for it on the door before entering a new area.

As you progress through Hades 2, there will be a chance for the plants you collect to be exchanged with the Broker. If you have an excess of these, the Broker offers you Bones for them, making it much easier to obtain these previously difficult-to-find resources, including the Fate Fabric. A number of incantations require this resource, so expect to visit the Broker often. You can also earn a large amount of resources like Fate Fabric if you use Charon’s Obol Points card.

If you ever forget what resources you need for a particular upgrade, try unlocking the Forget-Me-Not incantation. With it, a small symbol appears next to resources you need for upgrades, making it easier to spot them while playing Hades 2.

