Who is the main character in Hades 2? Answered

Following in its predecessor’s footsteps, Hades 2 is currently out on early access on Steam, and players are excited to learn more about the game’s main character, who is distinctly different from Hades’ protagonist.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s main character, Melinoë, and how she fits into Hades‘ lore.

Who is Melinoë in Hades 2?

Hades 2 has retained core mechanics while diversifying its storyline. Image via Supergiant Games

Melinoë is the Underworld’s Princess and comes from Hades’ lineage. She is the daughter of Hades and Persephone and the sister of Zagreus, the prince of the Underworld, who was the main character of Hades. As heterochromia is a common symptom in the Hades family, she also has one red eye, representing her father, and another green, representing her mother.

Rising from the depths of the Underworld, Melinoë was raised by Hecate, the Goddess of magic and witchcraft, who taught her the necessary skills to defeat Chronos at the end of time. After completing a run, Melinoë often looks at a painting, reminding her of the family and the duties she has to fulfill.

Unlike her brother, she has a different playstyle and heavily relies on her demanding witch-like mastery to outlive her foes. The princess of the Underworld has a mana bar during her fights, which you can use to cast powerful spells to gain advantages and strategically win fights using witchcraft rather than brute force your way through the Underworld.

In Greek mythology, Melinoë is the Goddess of ghosts and spirits, which aligns with the game’s theme. She was also known as the protector of the dead. Melinoë also has an animal companion, Frinos, a frog sitting at the entrance of Hades‘ Hall, always ready to listen to your thoughts.

Now that you know everything about Melinoë, it’s time to jump into the early access and speedrun your way while speaking to different Greek Gods.

