hades art cover
Image via Supergiant Games
Category:
Hades

Is Zagreus in Hades 2? Answered

The original hero.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 7, 2024 04:33 am

Melinoe is the face of Hades 2, and while the daughter of Hades is looking to forge her legacy and carve a separate path, fans are wondering where Zagreus is in the newest adventure.

Recommended Videos

Hades was defined by its outstanding gameplay, genuinely gripping storytelling mechanics, and Zagreus himself. The son of Hades was relentless in his quest to escape the Underworld, and his endearing personality was a boundless asset throughout the title.

In Hades 2, Zagreus is nowhere to be seen, with Melinoe stepping into the spotlight. She has her reasons for doing so, but it means Zagreus’ presence is in question.

Where is Zagreus in Hades 2?

zagreus talking in hades
We miss you. Image via Supergiant Games

Judging by Hades 2’s early access state, Zagreus is nowhere to be seen and isn’t in the roguelike action title—his only role in Hades 2 seems to be as part of a cutscene.

Our only proper appearance of Zagreus in Hades 2 occurs once Melinoe dies and appears in the Crossroads for the first time. In her home area, there is a framed picture which, if you approach, gives Melinoe the option to “brood.”

Doing so reveals a portrait of Hades, Zagreus, Persephone, and a child—assumed to be Melinoe. She laments her family’s fate as it’s revealed Chronos has captured them and is holding them prisoner.

Furthermore, PCGames has plowed through early access and found Zagreus doesn’t physically appear in any capacity in Hades 2. But it doesn’t mean Zagreus won’t be in the final build once the full game is available.

If anything changes, we’ll update you. For now, check out the Hades 2 roadmap and how to get Limestone, Grasp, and Bones.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get a Pearl in Hades 2
A Pearl locked in a door of Hades 2, before the Scylla boss fight.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get a Pearl in Hades 2
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 multiplayer?
Mel the main protagonist of Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 multiplayer?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 7, 2024
Read Article How to get Limestone in Hades 2
Limestone block tower in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get Limestone in Hades 2
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get a Pearl in Hades 2
A Pearl locked in a door of Hades 2, before the Scylla boss fight.
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get a Pearl in Hades 2
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 7, 2024
Read Article Is Hades 2 multiplayer?
Mel the main protagonist of Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Hades 2 multiplayer?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 7, 2024
Read Article How to get Limestone in Hades 2
Limestone block tower in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to get Limestone in Hades 2
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 6, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.