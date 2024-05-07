How to get Bones in Hades 2

Just like its predecessor, Hades 2 boasts a truly staggering array of currencies and unlock systems, but Bones are among the most important for their potential uses. One would think that the heiress to the Underworld would have plenty of bones to spare, but not so.

It’s worth watching out for Bones, as they’re currently the only currency accepted by the Wretched Broker, who you’ll remember from the first game. By employing this shade’s services, you can turn Bones into more valuable resources like Fate Fabric and rare reagents, with his range of wares on offer expanding as you progress.

Where can you find Bones in Hades 2?

The door to riches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other lower-tier resources, Ashes and Psyche, Bones can be found by completing encounters marked with their sigil. After finishing most encounters, you’ll be presented with a choice of where next to go. Each path will display the reward you’ll get for completing that encounter—so naturally, you’ll want to gravitate toward the doors displaying the image of Bones.

don’t expect to get lucky every time This isn’t the quickest or most reliable way to gather Bones, as it largely comes down to random chance, but it’s your best bet in the early game.

Once you’ve built yourself up a bit, however, you can save up your reagents for the Gathering of Ancient Bones incantation. With this incantation unlocked, one of your weapons will be randomly selected for the Grave Thirst effect, which will grant you Bones after every completed encounter. It’s Hades 2‘s way of pushing you to try out different weapons and diversify your playstyle, and you should absolutely take the bribe here and give it a try. Your wallet will thank you, even if there’s a bit of an adjustment period to get used to.

However, you won’t be able to do much with your new wealth of Bones before unlocking the Wretched Broker, the only merchant (thus far) who accepts them. For that, you’ll want the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune incantation, which will become available when the cauldron unlocks after your first real run. This incantation costs Bones, so make sure you have a few on hand.

At the Wretched Broker, you can finally use Bones for their intended purpose—handing them in for higher-tier reagents. Never again will you be without Fate Fabric or Nectar, meaning you’ll be able to cozy up to all your favorite denizens of Olympus and grab their Keepsakes in no time.

Finally, you can make your pockets even flusher with the Floral Fortune incantation, which will allow you to sell other goods for Bones if you’re a bit short. This will turn the Wretched Broker into a true one-stop shop, although I would caution against selling off your crafting materials while you still have weapons to unlock and incantations to… incant.

There’s plenty to get through even in Hades 2‘s early access state, so you’ll need all the Bones you can get your hands on to be the best god you can.

