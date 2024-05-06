A surprise from hell itself: Hades 2 is available right now on Steam Early Access

Everyone loves a hellacious surprise. Prepare to thirst over 2D art again because Hades 2 is available right now as a shadow-drop as part of Steam Early Access.

Recommended Videos

The sequel to the hit roguelike action RPG, Hades 2 brings back the loveable formula with improvements to gameplay and visuals, along with an all-new story set in the underworld and beyond, featuring a cast of “dozens of fully-voiced, larger-than-life characters, including plenty of new faces and some old friends.”

Get in on the fun early. Image via Supergiant Games

The original game was in early access for quite some time, so the sequel may follow suit to allow the developer to iterate on changes and add content before its full release. A small-scale tech test ended just one week ago, and the game is now ready for the masses.

“Getting player feedback through key phases of development was vital for the original Hades, so we plan to reprise that process once more, once this game is further along,” Supergiant said on the game’s Steam page.

Hades 2 stars Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld, where players will “explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you, in a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment.”

Melinoë will be buffed with Boons from the powerful gods of Olympus, with “nearly limitless” ways to build your abilities. No two runs are the same, as is the norm with roguelikes, but Hades’ signature progression and storytelling were something to behold, and Hades 2 will likely up the stakes even further.

Hades 2 is verified for Steam Deck, too, meaning you can take your adventures on the go with you as the game is built and developed through early access. This is one early-access game you don’t want to miss out on being a part of.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more