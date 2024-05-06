Hades 2 character standings by a shop that sells keepsakes
All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2

Unlock unique rewards by providing gifts to new friends.
Keepsakes are handy tools to add to your kit in Hades 2. They offer unique benefits to you during a run, from giving you an extra life to making it easier to unlock particular boons from your favorite gods and goddesses.

There are multiple Keepsakes for you to unlock in Hades 2, and they can be challenging to track down. Not only do you have to go out of your way for them, but knowing how to get them can be tricky, especially if you don’t know who you can talk with. Having the right Keepsake with you might be enough strength for you to overtake Chronos.

How to get Keepsakes in Hades 2

How to get Nectar in Hades 2
The Wretched Broker is one of the ways to unlock Nectar.

You can get a Keepsake by interacting with a god or goddess in Hades 2 and providing them with Nectar. It’s a rare resource you can unlock by progressing through the main story and the Kinship Fortune incantation. You should unlock this shortly after you get the Wretched Broker.

Nectar can be found in multiple ways in Hades 2. You can find it by clearing encounters in any area or trading with the Wretched Broker, who accepts Bones as a valid form of payment. Whenever you complete a run, speak with the Wretched Broker to see what he has for sale and if you have enough for another source of Nectar.

All Keepsakes and their effects in Hades 2

There are 27 Keepsakes for you to unlock in Hades 2. We have yet to unlock them all, but as we work through the main story and speak with new gods and goddesses, we’ll update this page with as many details as we can provide..

KeepsakeWho gives itAll Effects
Adamant ShardHephaestusA Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his common Blessings once this night.
Barley SheafDemeterA Boon of Demeter is likely. You Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
Cloud BangleZeusA Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
Engraved PinMorosAfter you fall to zero health, become Impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health.
Evil EyeNemesisDeal 20 percent more damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
Ghost OnionDoraWhenever you exit a location, fully restore your health, up to 50 health this night.
Gold PurseCharonGain 100+ gold crowns once this night.
Knuckle BonesOdysseusThe next Guardian loses -15 percent health. You take -15 percent damage from Guardians.
Luckier ToothSchelemeusAfter you fall to zero health, automatically restore 101 health this night.
Moon BeamSeleneYou gain one upgrade from the Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
Purest HopeApolloA Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
Silken SashArachneGain +20 Armor. While you have at least one armor, gain two armor after each Location.
Silver WheelHecateAfter you use Magick, restore it over three seconds, up to 1,000 this night
