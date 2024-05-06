All Keepsakes and how to get them in Hades 2

Keepsakes are handy tools to add to your kit in Hades 2. They offer unique benefits to you during a run, from giving you an extra life to making it easier to unlock particular boons from your favorite gods and goddesses.
There are multiple Keepsakes for you to unlock in Hades 2, and they can be challenging to track down. Not only do you have to go out of your way for them, but knowing how to get them can be tricky, especially if you don’t know who you can talk with. Having the right Keepsake with you might be enough strength for you to overtake Chronos.
How to get Keepsakes in Hades 2
You can get a Keepsake by interacting with a god or goddess in Hades 2 and providing them with Nectar. It’s a rare resource you can unlock by progressing through the main story and the Kinship Fortune incantation. You should unlock this shortly after you get the Wretched Broker.
Nectar can be found in multiple ways in Hades 2. You can find it by clearing encounters in any area or trading with the Wretched Broker, who accepts Bones as a valid form of payment. Whenever you complete a run, speak with the Wretched Broker to see what he has for sale and if you have enough for another source of Nectar.
All Keepsakes and their effects in Hades 2
There are 27 Keepsakes for you to unlock in Hades 2. We have yet to unlock them all, but as we work through the main story and speak with new gods and goddesses, we’ll update this page with as many details as we can provide..
|Keepsake
|Who gives it
|All Effects
|Adamant Shard
|Hephaestus
|A Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his common Blessings once this night.
|Barley Sheaf
|Demeter
|A Boon of Demeter is likely. You Rarify her Common blessings once this night.
|Cloud Bangle
|Zeus
|A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
|Engraved Pin
|Moros
|After you fall to zero health, become Impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health.
|Evil Eye
|Nemesis
|Deal 20 percent more damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
|Ghost Onion
|Dora
|Whenever you exit a location, fully restore your health, up to 50 health this night.
|Gold Purse
|Charon
|Gain 100+ gold crowns once this night.
|Knuckle Bones
|Odysseus
|The next Guardian loses -15 percent health. You take -15 percent damage from Guardians.
|Luckier Tooth
|Schelemeus
|After you fall to zero health, automatically restore 101 health this night.
|Moon Beam
|Selene
|You gain one upgrade from the Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
|Purest Hope
|Apollo
|A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night.
|Silken Sash
|Arachne
|Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least one armor, gain two armor after each Location.
|Silver Wheel
|Hecate
|After you use Magick, restore it over three seconds, up to 1,000 this night