Full Hades 2 roadmap: All upcoming content, updates, and releases

Hades 2 is out, playable, and bigger than some complete games while still being in early access. Supergiant Games has big plans for what the game will look like when it fully launches, and the roadmap for what’s coming to the game soon is already looking great.

Just like with the original game, Supergiant says Hades 2 was designed from the ground up to be released in early access, however, the current game already has more content than Hades. Even with that fact out there, the team has a set of major updates planned and is already taking feedback. Here’s the full, future update roadmap for Hades 2, including when it might be launching in full and what features may be coming.

The endless race against time will get plenty of future support. Image via Supergiant Games

Along with the release of Hades 2 in early access, Supergiant Games has provided a comprehensive roadmap that details the studio’s plans over the next seven months, at minimum. This includes how long Hades 2 is planned to stay in early access, which features are on the way, and other planned updates.

How long will Hades 2 be in early access?

After launching on May 6, Supergiant Games claims Hades 2 will remain in early access “at least through the end of 2024.” Currently, there is no specific release date the team has planned for a full 1.0 release for the game.

Given Supergiant has already been working on Hades 2 for more than three years and it is already a bigger game than Hades was, we could see a full release at some point in 2025—a much shorter turnaround than the original launching in early access in December 2018 and in full in September 2020.

That is just speculation based on current statements, however.

While we don’t know exactly when Hades 2 will launch out of early access, Supergiant does have a timeline for the game’s next major update. Currently, the plan is to release a major update for the game every few months—with the first set to drop later this year.

Each major update is set to include “new features and content” not in Hades 2 yet, with patches scheduled to release between them to fix existing issues and add improvements. Supergiant notes feedback and reports will be taken into account, however, the first patch will take “some months” to get ready now the game is live.

What content is coming to Hades 2?

Supergiant has labeled several upcoming pieces of content that are high priority and will be released in major updates. This includes more areas, enemies, cosmetics, customization, and more options for combat—here is a full breakdown.

New Region On top of the regions available in Hades 2 at launch, Supergiant plans to release a new area with “more characters, foes, and other surprises” in 2024.

Crossroads Update A new system is in the works that will let players unlock cosmetics to customize the Crossroads area and make it “feel more like home” while playing.

New weapon A new main weapon is still in the works along with additional Weapon Aspects not currently in the game.

More story, music, and plenty more Supergiant plans to add more content to the game’s story, music to the soundtrack, and more additional content while improving the existing game.

Save data compatibility The team is “doing everything possible” to ensure player save data from early access will transfer to the full launch version of the game.



WIll Hades 2 have DLC?

Because Hades 2 is in early access and updates are ongoing as Supergiant continues to develop and improve content and features, DLC is not part of the team’s roadmap. Moving forward, and through the full launch, the devs are focused on finishing the game and taking feedback from players to make the best final product possible.

“We have a plan for the game’s remaining content, but an integral part of that plan is this launch,” Supergiant said. “As we take stock of the state of the game and what you think of it, we’ll gain a clearer sense of just how close we are to the finish line, and keep you posted here.”

