Hades 2 will be in early access through ‘end of 2024’ but is already larger than the original

Hades 2 is officially available through early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, which means anyone on PC can enjoy Supergiant’s latest adventure. Along with the shadow drop, however, the developers also confirmed this game is already bigger than its predecessor, even if it isn’t close to complete.

Just like with the original Hades in 2018, Supergiant Games dropped Hades 2 in early access today to get more feedback from players and improve the game over time using that data. According to the team, Hades 2 was designed “from the ground up” to be put through early access and will only get better over time. As a result, the game is currently planned to remain in this testing phase “at least through the end of 2024” and no specific time frame for a full release or additional updates has been confirmed yet.

It is time for another adventure in the Underworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even with the early-access launch, Supergiant has confirmed that Hades 2 already has more content than the original game. That means more environments, enemies, voiced characters, and other content are already available to enjoy, though the team has confirmed that “key areas, characters, foes, narrative events, and systems are still to come.”

“We have been actively working on the game for more than three years already,” Supergiant said on Steam. “For our Early Access launch, we wanted Hades 2 to be far enough along that as many players as possible could have a good experience right away, yet not far enough along that it’s too late in development for us to act on the feedback we receive.”

While the game itself isn’t content complete, Supergiant plans to release a major update for Hades 2 every few months to flesh things out. This will include new features and content, while smaller patches should drop between those updates to ensure things run smoothly. As of now, the first big update is slated for “later this year.”

For now, Supergiant is going back to working on the game while also checking feedback from players on Discord, Steam, and other social hubs for ways to improve Hades 2 before its eventual, full release. “We believe everything about this game benefits from ongoing feedback, from the balancing to the storytelling,” Supergiant said.

