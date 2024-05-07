How to get Limestone in Hades 2

Formed over the long millennia, Limestone is a pretty crucial Reagant in Hades 2, mainly because it’s used to unlock specific Incantations at the Cauldron in the Crossroads, most of which you’re definitely going to need.

Getting plenty of it is key to unlocking Incantations with certain perks and benefits in your Hades 2 playthroughs—though collecting it can be challenging.

Getting Limestone in Hades 2, explained

It’s easy to miss if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Limestone in Oceanus in Hades 2. This is the area you enter after defeating Hecate and her trial. Unlike Silver, which looks like a mining node, Limestone is a stack of cream-colored blocks. It can be easy to miss. So, be sure to loot each level, even the very first one, because it can blend in with the background.

You can’t just pick it up though; Limestone blocks require a Crescent Pick to get Limestone. If you did not equip the pick before the run, you won’t be able to change to this tool midway through, which means you’ll have to complete the run, find the exit, or die, and then return to the Crossroads, equip the Crescent Pick and go again.

Rerunning the dungeon is a good idea anyway, as you can get other helpful resources along the way, like Silver, Moly, or Lotus, which help unlock Incantations at the Cauldron.

All Incantations using Limestone in Hades 2

Limestone is used to unlock various Incantations. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

You will unlock Incantations as you progress through Hades 2. The table below lists all the Incantations that require Limestone. This table will be updated as we uncover more.

Incantation Recipe Description Gathering of Ancient Bones Two Limestones. One of your weapons will be randomly selected to receive the Grave Thirst effect, which grants you two Bones after every completed encounter.

So, if you’ve discovered Limestone while navigating through Oceanus and wonder what it’s used for or you’re looking for more to unlock a cool or specific Incantation at the Cauldron, this is everything you need to know.

