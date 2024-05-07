In Hades 2, unlocking Arcana cards at your Altar can give you various boons, such as increased damage or maximum health and magic. However, you are limited by Grasp. But you can increase your Grasp to unlock more powerful cards.

How to increase Grasp in Hades 2, explained

There’s nothing worse than hitting your Grasp limit, except maybe dying. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the portrait to upgrade your Grasp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase Grasp in Hades 2 by upgrading the Grasp of the Arcana using Psyche at your Altar. To do that, you’ll need to:

Navigate to your Alter and Meditate. Select your Character image that appears on the right. The Grasp of the Arcana card will appear. Select Upgrade to increase your Grasp. Every time you upgrade this card, you’ll gain two Grasp.

The cost of the first upgrade is 40 Psyche, and it increases with every upgrade.

The Altar, Arcana cards, and their Grasp cost can be confusing. However, once you start unlocking more cards, you will notice some have a greater Grasp unlock requirement, which is why you need to get as much Psyche as possible.

How to get Psyche in Hades 2

An easy reagent to get during your runs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Psyche in Hades 2 in three ways: Encounters, Wretched Broker, and using the Tablet of Peace. More specifically, though, you can get it in the following ways:

Encounters in Erebus : This is a common reward throughout your Encounters, much like Ashes.

: This is a common reward throughout your Encounters, much like Ashes. Wretched Broker in the Crossroads: You can purchase five Psyche for 30 Bones at the Wretched Broker.

You can purchase five Psyche for 30 Bones at the Wretched Broker. Using the Tablet of Peace: The tablet is unlocked in the Gathering Tools section (near the training instructor). When you encounter a Lone Shade, you can compel them (via a minigame of pressing the correct button or key) to inhabit the Crossroads, and you will be rewarded with Psyche.

Increasing your Grasp meter is essential for increasing your survivability during your many Hades 2 dungeon runs. So, if you’ve just hit your Grasp limit and need to increase it, this is everything you need to know about doing so.

