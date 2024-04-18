Is the Wretched Broker in Hades 2?

If you spent an eternity playing the original Hades, you’re probably wondering which mechanics will return in Hades 2. The Wretched Broker was one of the most useful merchants from the first game, and I’m sure you won’t mind seeing him return.

Who is the Wretched Broker in Hades?

The only merchant in the first game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wretched Broker is the only NPC merchant in the original Hades who sells and trades items in exchange for upgrades. Players unlocked the Wretched Broker in Hades after unlocking the Longue. You could buy things at the Wretched Broker and have a limited deal after each run, reverse trades, and even a fun exploit you could use to get infinite resources.

Does the Wretched Broker appear in Hades 2?

The game just wouldn’t be the same without it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, the Wretched Broker appears in Hades 2. You unlock the Wretched Broker pretty early in the game. I managed to unlock it after beating the first area boss. Like in the first game, the Wretched Broker sells upgrade items in exchange for things you gather during your runs. In Hades 2, the currency the broker uses is Bones.

During the Hades 2 Technical Test, the Wretched Broker only sold three items at a time, but I think it’s safe to say it will also receive Limited-Time Offers and Reverse Trades. While I doubt we’ll be able to pull off the Titan Blood exploit, one can dream of swindling the Broker yet again.

Whatever secrets it might hold in the full release, I’m happy to see the Wretched Broker back in Hades 2.

