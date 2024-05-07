Melinoë in the Fields of Mourning about to gather a Myrtle flower in Hades 2.
How to get Myrtle in Hades 2

The Mourning Flower is awaiting.
As a witch, Melinoë must use all matter of reagents to bring her the power to strike down Chronos. Many flowers shall enter Hecate’s Cauldron in Hades 2, but one you need only a few of is Myrtle. 

Where is this white-petaled flower, and do you need a lot of it? Let’s touch on the details.

Where to find Myrtle in Hades 2

Myrtle is a randomly spawning flower in the Mourning Fields, the third location of Hades 2. These flowers aren’t uncommon and don’t require any extra tools to gather. But, right now, there are no other ways to gather them other than hoping the map grants you mercy. Because of how large the sections of the Mourning Fields are, don’t be surprised if you don’t get a single Myrtle per run.

This is by far the rarest hand-picked flower of them all—much rarer than Moly or Lotus—since the Mourning Fields is such a cramped and compact location. You only get three or four chances to even spawn the flower. If you crafted the Reagent Sensing Incantation at the Cauldron, you are guided to any Myrtle once you clear the room of all locked rewards. This is the best way to guarantee you find all the Mourning Field’s flowers during your run. 

If you don’t have the Reagent Sensing Incantation online, you must scan these massive battlefields. Thankfully, the flowers sparkle a bit and are easy to see against the otherwise red grass.

What is Myrtle used for in Hades 2?

Myrtle is primarily used for Incantations, serving a minor role in a variety of recipes in Hades 2. It is immediately useful for the Reviving a Mournful Husk Incantation, a must-have option that makes the Mourning Fields much better. Thankfully, it is only needed for one other recipe: The Empath’s Intuition upgrade. Right now, there isn’t another known use for Myrtle as a Reagent or upgrade material.

Neither of Myrtle’s upgrades are required to play the game. But, you only need four to basically clear out the Cauldron of any need for the flower. From then on, you can keep them around for early access updates that might add a use for the prosperous flower. Or, if you have the Floral Fortune Incantation, you can get a few Bones for these rare plants.

