How to use The Centaur Arcana Card in Hades 2

The Centaur Card in Hades 2 is easily one of the best of the bunch for many reasons, but if you’re unsure how it works, we have a full explainer of what you need to do to activate it.

Recommended Videos

In Greek mythology, a Centaur is a mighty beast that’s half-man and half-horse. It’s distinctive, and it’s no surprise it features throughout Hades’ lore. During Melinoë’s time in Hades 2, she encounters the ever-useful Centaur Hearts, but there’s also a new The Centaur Arcana Card.

One of the many Arcana Cards in Hades 2, The Centaur is beneficial and can keep our new protagonist alive much longer.

How does The Centaur Arcana Card work in Hades 2? Explained

A great addition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use The Centaur Arcana Card in Hades 2, you need to have active Arcana Cards with one Grasp, two Grasp, three Grasp, four Grasp, and five Grasp—doing so will automatically trigger The Centaur.

The beauty of The Centaur is it costs no Grasp to use. But it’s a pain in the you know what trying to understand its loose Awakening criteria. You need to have five different Arcana Cards active at once, each representing a different Grasp value—as you can see in my visual example above.

The Centaur has automatically activated because I have five Arcana cards triggered with Grasp values hitting one through five. This means I get three extra health and Magick every time I clear five rooms in Hades 2.

I can already hear you asking, “But how do I get 15 Grasp in Hades 2 when you only start with 10?” It’s a a good question, and something else that took me longer than it should’ve done to figure out. But knowing how to increase Grasp in Hades 2 is straightforward, allowing you to access more Arcana Cards and boost your chances of survival.

You can also aid your progression with our best tips and tricks, and Hades 2 becomes very interesting once you unlock the Argent Skull—just one of all the weapons in Hades 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more