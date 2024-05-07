All Arcana Cards in Hades 2

Before you embark on your next run in Hades 2, it’s important to account for the many Arcana Cards you can use to grant you bonuses. These are passive buffs you can get throughout your run, and they can make or break how far you fare battling against Chronos.

Each Arcana Card comes with a unique effect. You can choose them before you embark on your run, and based on how many upgrades you have, the type of bonuses you want to use may change each time you return to the Crossroads in Hades 2. With so many to pick from, it can be difficult to keep track of them all, and we’re going to list out their various effects to highlight every card.

Every Arcana Card effect in Hades 2

There are 25 Arcana Cards for you to pick from in Hades 2. You can boost your Grasp of the Arcana to increase the maximum amount of cards you can hold, applying a variety of distinct passive effects.

Each card has a specific amount of Grasp associated with them, giving them a point value. You want to balance your favorite effects with the amount of Grasp you can hold at a current time. As you progress through Hades 2, expect to unlock additional Grasp, creating multiple unique combinations for these powerful cards.

These are all the Arcana cards you can use in Hades 2 and their effects.

Arcana Card Grasp Value Effect Death Three Grasp Your Omega Moves have a 3% chance of dealing Critical damage Divinity Zero Grasp Any Boons you have offered have a +10% chance to be improved to Epic. Excellence Five Grasp Any Boons you have offered have a +30% chance to be improved to Rare. Eternity Four Grasp Set forth each night with one Death Defiance Judgment Zero Grasp After you vanquish a Guardian, activate three random inactive Arcana Cards. Awakening: Activate no more than three cards. Night Four Grasp Your Hex also charges up automatically as though you used two Magick every one second Origination Three Grasp Deal +25% damage to foes afflicted with at least two Curse effects. Strength Five Grasp While you have no more than 30% maximum health, you take -30% damage and deal +30% damage The Artificer Six Grasp Set forth each night with one chance to turn any Minor Find into a random Major Find. The Boatman Five Grasp Set forth each night with 200 Gold Crowns. The Centaur Zero Grasp After every five Locations, gain three maximum health and three maximum Magick. Awakening: Activate cards that use one through five grasp. The Champions Four Grasp Set forth each night with one Change of Fate. You can alter Boons and certain other choices. The Fates Three Grasp Set forth each night one Change of Fate. You can alter Location Rewards. The Furies Two Grasp Deal 20% damage to foes in your Casts. The Huntress Three Grasp While you have less than 100% Magick, your Attack and Special deal 30% more damage The Lovers Two Grasp In Guardian Encounters, you take zero damage the first time you are hit The Messenger Zero Grasp You have a 6% chance to dodge. Awakening: Activate at least three cards that use the same amount of Grasp. The Moon Three Grasp Your Omega cast has +50 power whenever it detonates. The Queen Zero Grasp Any Boons you have offered have a +6% chance to be a Duo (whenever possible). Awakening: Activate no more than two cards that use the same amount of Grasp. The Seer Zero Grasp Set forth each night with two Change of Fates. Awakening: Activate each surrounding card. The Sorceress One Grasp While you Channel your Omega Moves, everything moves slower for two seconds The Swift Runner One Grasp Your Sprint is 20% faster The Titan Two Grasp Gain 20 maximum health and 20 maximum Magick The Unseen Five Grasp Restore 2 Magick every one second The Wayward Son One Grasp After you exit a Location, restore two health, or twice that if you have no more than 30% of your maximum health points

