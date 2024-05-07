Category:
All Arcana Cards in Hades 2

Which are your favorite cards?
Zack Palm
Before you embark on your next run in Hades 2, it’s important to account for the many Arcana Cards you can use to grant you bonuses. These are passive buffs you can get throughout your run, and they can make or break how far you fare battling against Chronos.

Each Arcana Card comes with a unique effect. You can choose them before you embark on your run, and based on how many upgrades you have, the type of bonuses you want to use may change each time you return to the Crossroads in Hades 2. With so many to pick from, it can be difficult to keep track of them all, and we’re going to list out their various effects to highlight every card.

Every Arcana Card effect in Hades 2

All Arcana cards and effects in Hades 2
There are 25 Arcana cards for you to unlock in Hades 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 25 Arcana Cards for you to pick from in Hades 2. You can boost your Grasp of the Arcana to increase the maximum amount of cards you can hold, applying a variety of distinct passive effects.

Each card has a specific amount of Grasp associated with them, giving them a point value. You want to balance your favorite effects with the amount of Grasp you can hold at a current time. As you progress through Hades 2, expect to unlock additional Grasp, creating multiple unique combinations for these powerful cards.

These are all the Arcana cards you can use in Hades 2 and their effects.

Arcana CardGrasp ValueEffect
DeathThree GraspYour Omega Moves have a 3% chance of dealing Critical damage
DivinityZero GraspAny Boons you have offered have a +10% chance to be improved to Epic.
ExcellenceFive GraspAny Boons you have offered have a +30% chance to be improved to Rare.
EternityFour GraspSet forth each night with one Death Defiance
JudgmentZero GraspAfter you vanquish a Guardian, activate three random inactive Arcana Cards. Awakening: Activate no more than three cards.
NightFour GraspYour Hex also charges up automatically as though you used two Magick every one second
OriginationThree GraspDeal +25% damage to foes afflicted with at least two Curse effects.
StrengthFive GraspWhile you have no more than 30% maximum health, you take -30% damage and deal +30% damage
The ArtificerSix GraspSet forth each night with one chance to turn any Minor Find into a random Major Find.
The BoatmanFive GraspSet forth each night with 200 Gold Crowns.
The CentaurZero GraspAfter every five Locations, gain three maximum health and three maximum Magick. Awakening: Activate cards that use one through five grasp.
The ChampionsFour GraspSet forth each night with one Change of Fate. You can alter Boons and certain other choices.
The FatesThree GraspSet forth each night one Change of Fate. You can alter Location Rewards.
The FuriesTwo GraspDeal 20% damage to foes in your Casts.
The HuntressThree GraspWhile you have less than 100% Magick, your Attack and Special deal 30% more damage
The LoversTwo GraspIn Guardian Encounters, you take zero damage the first time you are hit
The MessengerZero GraspYou have a 6% chance to dodge. Awakening: Activate at least three cards that use the same amount of Grasp.
The MoonThree GraspYour Omega cast has +50 power whenever it detonates.
The QueenZero GraspAny Boons you have offered have a +6% chance to be a Duo (whenever possible). Awakening: Activate no more than two cards that use the same amount of Grasp.
The SeerZero GraspSet forth each night with two Change of Fates. Awakening: Activate each surrounding card.
The SorceressOne GraspWhile you Channel your Omega Moves, everything moves slower for two seconds
The Swift RunnerOne GraspYour Sprint is 20% faster
The TitanTwo GraspGain 20 maximum health and 20 maximum Magick
The UnseenFive GraspRestore 2 Magick every one second
The Wayward SonOne GraspAfter you exit a Location, restore two health, or twice that if you have no more than 30% of your maximum health points
