How to get and use the Argent Skull in Hades 2

The Argent Skull is one of the hardest weapons to master in Hades 2, which makes it hard to use, but it has the most intriguing design. Unlike the other four weapons, it can only be unlocked after progressing through a decent portion of the game.

So, if you were hoping to unlock Argent Skull early, you won’t be able to just yet.

How to get Argent Skull in Hades 2

Argent Skull is a Skull-themed weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Argent Skull in Hades 2 using two Glassrock and one Bronze. However, these crucial resources aren’t found in the early game. Instead, you can find them in the following lategame locations:

Glassrock : Can be mined using the Crescent Pick in the Mourning Fields (the area after Oceanus)

: Can be mined using the Crescent Pick in the (the area after Oceanus) Bronze: This can only be mined on the Surface, which you can unlock with the Permeation of Witching-Wards at the Cauldron.

Once you have the resources to unlock Argent Skull, go to the weapons room (the one with the weapon trainer) and craft your Argent Skull.

How to use Argent Skull in Hades 2

You must pick up your Skulls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Argent Skull has its challenges, but it’s pretty fun in an explosive sort of way. Your main attack involves throwing Skulls at your enemies. However, ammunition is finite, and you must go around the battlefield to pick them up to continue attacking.

This is where your Special move comes into play. You can use it to charge forth, damage everything you hit, and pick up your skulls in the process. And when empowered, it can deal area-of-effect attacks. Your sprint will also come in handy to help you get away from enemies, line them up, and then use your enhanced Special to dash forward, dealing damage and picking up your Skulls in the process.

Unlike the other weapons, this one requires you to take a slow-and-steady path because you can’t spam your Skull throws. So, it can be challenging to go from fast-paced combat to something steady, controlled, and strategic.

But, with the right boons and an understanding of playing around your limited ammunition, it can be an enjoyable, albeit slow, Hades 2 playstyle.

