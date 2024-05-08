Hades 2: All weapons, listed

,

There are multiple weapons you can unlock and use as you scour through the Underworld and defeat your foes in Hades 2, including some that completely change the way you’ll approach every battle.

You won’t have access to all the weapons immediately, but most are easily unlocked once you’ve obtained the crafting resources from Erebus.

All weapons in Hades 2

I like using the Witch’s Staff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five weapons to choose from in Hades 2, each with unique abilities and an attack range to suit any playstyle.

The first weapon you get (unlocked by default) is the Witch’s Staff, and the hardest to unlock is the Argent Staff—as crafting it requires resources not available until you eventually reach the third area of the Underworld onwards.

You can find all the weapons and the specific resources to craft (unlock) them below.

Weapon Resource requirements Description Witch’s Staff Default. Medium-range weapon. The enhanced basic attack can be difficult to aim, but as it’s long-range, it’s great for keeping your distance from some enemies. Sister Blades One Silver. It’s a close-range dual weapon with good attacks. However, staying out of range of specific attacks, like the Banshees, is much more challenging. Moonstone Axe 15 Silver. Heavy and slow close-to-mid-range weapon. But it deals considerable damage. Umbral Flames Three Silver.

Three Cinder. Two fireball-wielding long-range staves. You can continuously release fireballs, but they’re hard to control. Argent Skull Two Glassrock.

One Bronze. This is a mid to long-range skull weapon. You have a limited number of skulls to throw, and you have to pick them up—they don’t automatically return to you.

If you’re new to roguelikes or want to make your runs a little easier, the Witch’s Staff is the easiest weapon to use and master. In contrast, Argent Skull and Umbral Blades are hard to master as they require a fair amount of strategy and thought about positioning. But if you’re struggling to get through each area and encounter, try switching your weapon to one that’s easier to use or one that suits your preferred playstyle.

