How to dodge in Hades 2

If you want to get good at Hades 2, learn how to dodge. Fortunately, dodging is not easy. Here’s everything you need to know about dodging in Hades 2.

How do you dodge in Hades 2?

Dodge, dash, and sprint your way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To dodge (referred to as Sprint or Dash) in Hades 2, use the following:

Keyboard and mouse: Space key or Shift key.

key or key. Controller: A button (Xbox controller), X button (PS5 controller), or whichever button is on the bottom of your controller’s right side.

How dodging works in Hades 2

When you dodge in Hades 2, you do the following:

Move quickly to one side.

to one side. Become invincible during the movement.

during the movement. Cross-damaging terrain without getting hit.

without getting hit. Start sprinting (if you keep holding the dodge button).

(if you keep holding the dodge button). Do an attack right after a dodge for some extra damage.

You won’t be able to beat this fight without dodging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dodging is mandatory. You won’t be able to beat bosses or even some small enemy encounters if you don’t utilize the dodge. So start using it if you haven’t already.

How to get good at dodging in Hades 2

Some boons can improve your dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get good at dodging in Hades 2 is to use it all of the time. Start spamming that A/X button (Space/Shift Key) whenever possible. Even if you don’t need to dodge an attack, try to move as much as you can using the dodge. This way, you can develop muscle memory that will serve you well as you continue playing.

Dodge has a cooldown, which prevents you from abusing it, but it’s short. If you get used to the cooldown, you can start dodging effortlessly without even thinking about it.

Most Elemental Essence Boons have an upgrade for your dodge that gives it an after-effect, such as the Soot Sprint.

When you increase your Grasp, you can also equip some Arcanas, giving you extra dodge distance and a higher invincibility window.

