Hades 2 Hecate boss guide: How to beat and all rewards

Hades 2 whips you back to the Underworld, but this time, the roguelite mechanics are pushed forward by Melinoë’s thirst for revenge, which brings her to fight her mentor, Hecate.

Melinoë’s been preparing for this quest since she was a mere child, but she’s not alone: Hecate, the Goddess of Witchcraft, has trained her to become a decent witch in Hades 2. That said, before Hecate can let her out of the Underworld, one last trial aways: The student must defeat the master. This all sounds very epic until you realize you are controlling said student facing a literal goddess. But, hey, that’s Hades 2 for you. Here’s how you can defeat Hecate with a thorough outline of the best loadout and strategy against all of Hecate’s moves.

Best loadout to defeat Hecate in Hades 2

Trouble ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best loadout to tackle the Hecate boss battle in Hades 2 includes Lim and Oros Sister Blades, the Zeus and Hephaestus Boons, and picking up extra Centaur Hearts as you go. Here’s a breakdown of why they’re the best for this boss fight.

Best weapon

The Lim and Oros Sister Blades are the best weapon duo to beat Hecate in Hades 2. Thanks to their rapid strikes, you can unleash a flurry of attacks, ideal for capitalizing on openings during those relentless wave assaults.

You only have a few seconds to attack, so their speed lowers the risk of being hit compared to slower weapons.

Best Boons

When it comes to Boons, Zeus and Hephaestus take the spotlight. Regardless of which Boon you choose, these gods’ gifts focus on burst offensive damage.

Extra hearts and armor

While this boss fight can’t go longer than 10 minutes, there’s still room for mistakes. Hades 2 becomes much more forgiving, especially during boss fights, if you collect Centaur Hearts to bolster your HP.

If Arachne‘s sigil turns up during your run, make it your top priority to visit her. Her silk armor enhancements can completely change your durability.

Hecate’s moveset in Hades 2

Appearance Attack Description Counter Hecate wields her weapons, unleashing green energy arcs. Dodge toward Hecate using your sprint. Splitting into three, each version showers green flames. Sprint away from all Hecates, to the sidelines of the arena. Hecate’s curse transforms you into a helpless sheep. Sprint away from all Hecates to the sidelines of the arena. Summoning minions, Hecate shields herself. Focus on taking down all the witchy minions to destroy the shield. Hecate scatters damaging casts across the arena. Use your sprint to dodge away from the telegraphed damage. Hecate envelops in an expanding and retracting energy ring. Sprint away from Hecate to the sidelines of the arena. Hecate casts wide-circle green energy arcs. Sprint behind Hecate to stay our of the arcs’ harm.

Best strategy to defeat Hecate in Hades 2

Down you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Hecate boss battle in Hades 2, patience and precision are paramount. Don’t get greedy—take calculated risks, landing three to five solid hits before evading her counterattacks.

To seize your chance to strike, watch for when she wields her weapons. Dodge the first attack, then dash in for a quick flurry before retreating to safety. She might unleash a follow-up strike, so be careful. Three to five hits is more than enough before retreating.

Just because you’re not at melee distance doesn’t mean you can’t inflict damage, though. When Hecate conjures a swirling ring of power, it’s your cue to launch ranged assaults. Close the distance as the ring contracts, landing blows before she strikes again.

When her minions swarm the arena, prioritize killing them to break her shield. Use the terrain and ensnare attack to your advantage; minions can also damage each other if they’re pulled into your Hex.

If Hecate curses you to sheep form, don’t panic, but don’t try to deal damage. Just evade her attacks frantically using your sprint until the curse lifts.

Beware when Hecate splits into three, each casting devastating long-range attacks. You can only damage the real Hecate; the decoys only sprint away and leave a green trail behind. If it’s too much trouble, just wait until the attack is over.

All Hecate boss fight rewards in Hades 2

After you beat Hecate in Hades 2, you get one Cinder. This is a crafting material you can get every time you defeat Hecate. It’s great for crafting the Umbral Flames, one of Melinoë’s weapons.

