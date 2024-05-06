How to find Arachne in Hades 2

There are multiple Greek gods and goddesses for you to encounter as you explore Hades 2. A new character you may have not seen before in the first Hades is Arachne, who isn’t a goddess but a wonderful weaver who was turned into a spider.

Although she might not be a goddess, she’s a powerful asset you can find during your journey to Chronos. Tracking her down isn’t that easy, though. You can only find Arachne in a specific location in Hades 2 and she might not always appear. But there is a specific way to tell you’re about to find her.

Where to find Arachne in Hades 2

Arachne has the chance to appear while exploring Erebus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to find Arachne is by finding her as a Location reward in Hades 2 while exploring Erebus, the first region you can unlock. You’ll know you’re about to encounter Arachne because there will be an icon with a small speech bubble next to two hands, indicating you’re about to speak with a friend.

When you enter this area, rather than battling against waves of enemies, Arachne is waiting for you at the center of her web, and you can speak with her. When talking with her, she’ll have a unique dialogue each time you meet her and provide you with various bonuses you can take in Hades 2. Each bonus comes with a small layer of armor, which prevents you from taking damage until the armor reaches zero.

Arachne might be required to complete the Fate lists, or you might be trying to find her to offer her Nectar if you’d like to unlock her Keepsake. Once you’re finished speaking with Arachne, leave the area and you can continue to the next location with a unique reward. Arachne only appears once per run in Hades 2. Although Arachne is supposed to be a terrifying spider, she’s exceptionally adorable in this iteration, making her a standout companion in Hades 2.

You can continue unlocking dialogue trees and learn more about Arachne the more often you meet her, especially as you continue to provide her with Nectar.

