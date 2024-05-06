All Nocturnal Arms and how to get them in Hades 2

Hades 2 brings many changes to the formula that made the original such a hit, giving Melinoë new tools to work with during her journey to vanquish Chronos, the Titan of Time. Some of these alterations include a set of Nocturnal Arms completely different from the first game’s Infernal Arms that Melinoë can unlock.

In Hades 2, much like its predecessor, Melinoë will be tasked with making endless runs into the Underworld to achieve her goals with the help of weapons and the Gods of Olympus themselves. As a result, she’ll be able to select a different Nocturnal Arm to take into each run, completely changing her style of combat based on its abilities, upgrades, and the godly boons provided to her along the way. Each weapon has a unique unlock condition, and they are not uniform like in the original game, so here is how to unlock every Nocturnal Arm in Hades 2.

Hades 2: Every Nocturnal Arm weapon and how to unlock them

You have options, though they will require work to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nocturnal Arm name Weapon type How to unlock Witch’s Staff Close-range melee with the ability to blast magic. Melinoë’s starting weapon. Sister Blades Fast-paced melee-weapon. One Silver Umbral Flames Mid-range casting weapon that mostly uses fire. Three Silver, three Cinder Moonstone Axe Big axe. 15 Silver Argent Skull TBD, though should be a long-range option. Two G-Rock, one Bronze

Because Hades 2 is in early access, changes to all of the currently available weapons and new Nocturnal Arms being added are both things that could happen in the future. Don’t let that stop you from unlocking all of them during your runs, however.

