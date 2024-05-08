How to get Mandrake in Hades 2

Melinoë is a full-time revenge warrior but a part-time resource gatherer in Hades 2. One of the most coveted resources you need is Mandrake.

Between the excruciatingly fun and addictive runs in Erebus, Melinoë likes to perform Incantations in a cauldron and tend to her little farm in Hades 2. After all, there’s only so much relentless fighting a swampy witch with a frog for a pet can take. These laid-back moments are actually as decisive as the fighting. You can’t get that much stronger without crafting Arcana Cards to give you passive buffs and Incantations to unlock new healing havens in Erebus.

For an extra hand in battle, collecting resources like Mandrake is a must. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2.

How to Get Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2

A witchy farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2, you must perform the Flourishing Soil Incantation, get the Silver Spade tool, unlock the Rift of Thessaly, and dig them there. If that sounds like a lot, here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

How to unlock Flourishing Soil

The first step is to perform the Flourishing Soil Incantation. To access this Incatation in your cauldron, gather one Moly, a yellow flower found in Erebus. Once acquired, this Incantation grants you two plots of fertile soil in the Crossroads, just east of the Incantation pot.

How to unlock and craft the Silver Spade

Next, unlock and craft the Silver Spade, a crucial tool for harvesting Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2. You can unlock this tool with 10 pieces of Silver, which can be mined in Erebus using the Crescent Pick. With the Silver Spade, you can extract Mandrake Seeds from digging spots in the Rift of Thessaly.

How to unlock the Rift of Thessaly

The Rift of Thessaly is your gateway to Mandrake Seeds. To unlock it, you must perform the Permeation of Witching-Wards and Unraveling Fateful Bond Incantations. These rituals require specific reagents, including Cinder, Shadow, and Moly. Keep an eye out for Chaos Gates during your runs—They are key to getting Shadows.

How to dig Mandrake Seeds

While traveling in the Rift of Thessaly, look for sparkling spots on the ground to dig Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2 with your Silver Spade. Then, when you’re back at the Crossroads, plant them in the Flourishing Soil and complete 17 locations for them to fully grow.

Best use for Mandrake in Hades 2

Get crafty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best use for Mandrake in Hades 2 is to combine one Mandrake Seed with one Moly and one Lotus to perform the Circles of Protection Incantation. This unlocks Warding Circles throughout Erebus, which offer formidable protection against malevolent forces.

