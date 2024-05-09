Hades: All Keepsakes (Nectar rewards) and how to get them

Get ahead of every Encounter and increase those odds at escaping the gates of Hell with the Hades Keepsakes. Make those affinities worth your while and head into the Encounter with a Greek deity on your side.

Recommended Videos

Here are all Keepsakes and how you can unlock them in Hades.

Hades: What are Keepsakes?

Keepsakes give Zagreus a combat buff throughout his entire escape attempt. Acting as an advantage in the beginning, the Keepsake is selected by interacting with its display case inside the practice arena.

You can only equip one Keepsake at a time. You must purchase the Keepsake Collection from the House Contractor to exchange your Keepsake mid-run. This lets you switch out your equipped Keepsake with another, only after beating a boss.

Each Keepsake can be upgraded twice by completing the specific challenge tied to it. Keepsakes focus on one of these four buffs:

Increased damage.

Bonus Obol.

Extra health.

Increased rarity chances of Boons.

These buffs are obtained by giving Hades characters Nectar. The same affinity system is used in Hades 2. These are the characters you meet across the way who lend a helping hand with their Boons.

All Keepsakes and how to unlock them in Hades

Do you want to take your chances without them? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keepsakes are only unlocked by gifting Nectar. You only need to give Nectar once to each character to get their Keepsake. As Nectar doesn’t drop often, it is best to give away your Nectar to particular characters before others. For example, you can increase your health pool from the get-go with Cerberus or Skelly, or increase damage/ decrease received damage with Orpheus, Megaera, and Nyx.

Here are all Hades Keepsakes:

Keepsake Give Nectar to Effect Rank two upgrade Rank three upgrade Old Spiked Collar Cerberus Gain 25 health. 38 HP 50 HP Myrmidon Bracer Archilles Take 20 percent less damage from the front, but 10 percent more from the back. 25 percent less damage. 30 percent less damage. Black Shawl Nyx Deal 10 percent damage to undamaged foes and foes from behind. 15 percent less damage. 20 percent less damage. Pierced Butterfly Thanatos Gain one percent damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage. 1.5 percent damage increase. Two percent damage increase. Bone Hourglass Charon Items from the Well of Charon have durations increased by four Encounters. Increased by six Encounters. Increased by eight Encounters. Cythonic Coin Purchase Hypnos Receive 100 Ogol per escape attempt. Receive 125 Ogol. Receive 150 Ogol. Skull Earring Megaera Deal 20 percent more damage from 35 percent HP or less. Deal 30 percent more damage. Deal 40 percent more damage. Distant Memory Orpheus Deal 10 percent more damage to foes at least 500 units away. Deal 20 percent more damage. Deal 30 percent more damage. Harpy Feather Duster Dusa Broken urns have a three percent chance to contain healing items. Five percent chance. Six percent chance. Lucky Tooth Skelly Automatically restore up to 50 HP when your Life Total is depleted. Once works once per escape attempt. 75 HP restored. 100 HP restored. Thunder Signet Zeus Zeus Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Conch Shell Poseidon Poseidon Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Owl Pendant Athena Athena Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Eternal Rose Aphrodite Aphrodite Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Blood-Filled Vial Ares Ares Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Adamant Arrowhead Artemis Artemis Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Overflowing Cup Dionysus Dionysus Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Lambent Plume Hermes Gain one percent dodge chance and move speed for each Encounter you clear as quickly as possible. Gain 1.1 percent dodge chance and move speed. Gain 1.2 percent dodge chance and move speed. Frostbitten Horn Demeter Demeter Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better. 15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Cosmic Egg Chaos Enter Chaos Gates without losing health. Chaos blessings have a 20 percent chance to include Rare or better items. 30 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. 40 percent chance for Rare of better Boons. Shattered Shackle Sisyphus Attack, Special, and Cast deals 50 percent extra damage while not empowered by a Boon. Attack, Special, and Cast deals 75 percent more damage. Attack, Special, and Cast deals 100 percent more damage. Evergreen Acorn Eurydice Take no damage against the first three foes that hit you inside the final Encounter of each underworld region. Take no damage against the first four foes. Take no damage against the first five foes. Broken Spearpoint Patroclus Become invulnerable for one second upon taking damage. Seven second cooldown. Become invulnerable for 1.25 seconds. Become invulnerable for 1.5 seconds. Pom Blossom Persephone Gain one level after every six Encounters. Gain one level after every five Encounters. Gain one level after every four Encounters. Sigil of the Dead Hades Your Call becomes Hades’ Aid, briefly making you invisible. Includes your God Gauge starting at 10 percent. God Gauge filled to 20 percent. God Gauge filled to 30 percent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more