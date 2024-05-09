The Keepsake case in Hades
Hades

Hades: All Keepsakes (Nectar rewards) and how to get them

A sentimental item with value in a fight.
Hadley Vincent
Published: May 8, 2024 08:35 pm

Get ahead of every Encounter and increase those odds at escaping the gates of Hell with the Hades Keepsakes. Make those affinities worth your while and head into the Encounter with a Greek deity on your side.

Here are all Keepsakes and how you can unlock them in Hades.

Hades: What are Keepsakes?

Keepsakes give Zagreus a combat buff throughout his entire escape attempt. Acting as an advantage in the beginning, the Keepsake is selected by interacting with its display case inside the practice arena.

You can only equip one Keepsake at a time. You must purchase the Keepsake Collection from the House Contractor to exchange your Keepsake mid-run. This lets you switch out your equipped Keepsake with another, only after beating a boss.

Each Keepsake can be upgraded twice by completing the specific challenge tied to it. Keepsakes focus on one of these four buffs:

  • Increased damage.
  • Bonus Obol.
  • Extra health.
  • Increased rarity chances of Boons.

These buffs are obtained by giving Hades characters Nectar. The same affinity system is used in Hades 2. These are the characters you meet across the way who lend a helping hand with their Boons.

All Keepsakes and how to unlock them in Hades

Keepsake menu in Hades
Do you want to take your chances without them? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keepsakes are only unlocked by gifting Nectar. You only need to give Nectar once to each character to get their Keepsake. As Nectar doesn’t drop often, it is best to give away your Nectar to particular characters before others. For example, you can increase your health pool from the get-go with Cerberus or Skelly, or increase damage/ decrease received damage with Orpheus, Megaera, and Nyx.

Here are all Hades Keepsakes:

KeepsakeGive Nectar toEffectRank two upgradeRank three upgrade
Old Spiked CollarCerberusGain 25 health.38 HP50 HP
Myrmidon BracerArchillesTake 20 percent less damage from the front, but 10 percent more from the back.25 percent less damage.30 percent less damage.
Black ShawlNyxDeal 10 percent damage to undamaged foes and foes from behind.15 percent less damage.20 percent less damage.
Pierced ButterflyThanatosGain one percent damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage.1.5 percent damage increase.Two percent damage increase.
Bone HourglassCharonItems from the Well of Charon have durations increased by four Encounters.Increased by six Encounters.Increased by eight Encounters.
Cythonic Coin PurchaseHypnosReceive 100 Ogol per escape attempt.Receive 125 Ogol.Receive 150 Ogol.
Skull EarringMegaeraDeal 20 percent more damage from 35 percent HP or less.Deal 30 percent more damage.Deal 40 percent more damage.
Distant MemoryOrpheusDeal 10 percent more damage to foes at least 500 units away.Deal 20 percent more damage.Deal 30 percent more damage.
Harpy Feather DusterDusaBroken urns have a three percent chance to contain healing items.Five percent chance.Six percent chance.
Lucky ToothSkellyAutomatically restore up to 50 HP when your Life Total is depleted. Once works once per escape attempt.75 HP restored.100 HP restored.
Thunder SignetZeusZeus Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Conch Shell PoseidonPoseidon Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Owl PendantAthenaAthena Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Eternal RoseAphroditeAphrodite Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Blood-Filled VialAresAres Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Adamant ArrowheadArtemisArtemis Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Overflowing CupDionysusDionysus Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Lambent PlumeHermesGain one percent dodge chance and move speed for each Encounter you clear as quickly as possible.Gain 1.1 percent dodge chance and move speed.Gain 1.2 percent dodge chance and move speed.
Frostbitten HornDemeterDemeter Boon offering has a 10 percent chance to be Rare or better.15 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.20 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Cosmic EggChaosEnter Chaos Gates without losing health. Chaos blessings have a 20 percent chance to include Rare or better items.30 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.40 percent chance for Rare of better Boons.
Shattered ShackleSisyphusAttack, Special, and Cast deals 50 percent extra damage while not empowered by a Boon.Attack, Special, and Cast deals 75 percent more damage.Attack, Special, and Cast deals 100 percent more damage.
Evergreen AcornEurydiceTake no damage against the first three foes that hit you inside the final Encounter of each underworld region.Take no damage against the first four foes.Take no damage against the first five foes.
Broken SpearpointPatroclusBecome invulnerable for one second upon taking damage. Seven second cooldown.Become invulnerable for 1.25 seconds.Become invulnerable for 1.5 seconds.
Pom BlossomPersephoneGain one level after every six Encounters.Gain one level after every five Encounters.Gain one level after every four Encounters.
Sigil of the DeadHadesYour Call becomes Hades’ Aid, briefly making you invisible. Includes your God Gauge starting at 10 percent. God Gauge filled to 20 percent.God Gauge filled to 30 percent.
Read Article All Animal Familiars in Hades 2 and how to get them
Hades 2 Melinoe and her frog companion
Category: Hades
Hades
All Animal Familiars in Hades 2 and how to get them
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 8, 2024
Read Article Hades 2: Best weapons tier list
Hecate and Mel in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2: Best weapons tier list
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 8, 2024
Read Article Is Chaos in Hades 2? Answered
Chaos in Hades 2 has a very enigmatic personality.
Category: Hades
Hades
Is Chaos in Hades 2? Answered
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 8, 2024
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.