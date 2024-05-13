How to make more Witch’s Delights in Hades 2

Hades 2’s Melinoë seems well-versed in every witchy practice—from creating tarot cards to bewitching familiars.

Her power seems boundless, yet the only thing holding her back is you, seemingly unsure how to wield it effectively. While you can get your first familiar early on in Hades 2, subsequent attempts to befriend new pets might leave you empty-handed. And even if you stumbled upon them, you might be at a loss for what enticements would draw them to your side. In this guide, I’ll show you how to craft more Witch’s Delight in Hades 2.

How to get your first familiar in Hades 2

A treat for a pet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete the Faith of Familiar Spirits Incantation to unlock your first familiar in Hades 2. This ritual requires two Nectar and one Lotus. After you defeat Hecate thrice, she reveals this Incantation to you.

Once you perform this Incantation back at The Crossroads’ Cauldron, you get a coveted Witch’s Delight, which serves as the key to unlocking familiars. All that’s left is to interact with Frinos next to the respawning point at The Crossroads to give him this treat and turn him into your first familiar.

How to get more Witch’s Delight in Hades 2

Chaos is judging me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get more Witch’s Delight in Hades 2, unlock Chaos Trials, complete at least one run, and cook up the Beast-Loved Morsel recipe at the Cauldron. If this sounds like a lot, here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

During your runs, enter the eye-shaped gates to visit Chaos in the Realm of Chaos. Gift them enough Nectar until they give you the Abyssal Insight Incantation. Back at the Crossroads, perform the Abyssal Insight Incantation with two Fate Fabrics (available from the Wretched Broker), two Pearls (dropped by Scylla and the Sirens), two Moly (found in Erebus), and two Nightshades (grown and harvested from seeds in Erebus). Interact with the glowing crystal in Melinoë’s room and start one of Chaos Trials. Each run grants you one Star Dust, which you need to craft the Witch’s Delight in Hades 2. At the Cauldron in The Crossroads, select the Beast-Loved Morsel recipe. This recipe grants you two Witch’s Delight in exchange for one Star Dust (obtained from each successful Chaos Trial) and two Lotus (grown and harvested from seeds in Oceanus). Alternatively, the Wretched Broker may offer them for sale from time to time.

You can use Witch’s Delight to get more familiars, like the cat you encountered in Erebus early on, or upgrade the familiars you already have.

